The Electric Reliability Council of Texas [ERCOT] continued to slowly restore power to another 700,000 households into Wednesday morning, a news release said.
The grid operator instructed local utilities to shed 14,000 MW of load representing around 2.8 million households as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the release states.
"We know millions of people are suffering," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in the release. "We have no other priority than getting them electricity. No other priority."
Freeport residents Naya Donesa and David Rosuriz have been without electricity since Monday and were disappointed and frustrated relief has not arrived sooner.
“When the snow started here, we lost power,” Donesa said. “It’s been bad because we don’t have water and we really can’t do anything. We have been just using layers and blankets to stay warm.”
Donesa was at the Lake Jackson Buc-ee’s purchasing bags of ice preserve water.
Rosuriz has also been without power and has attempted to assist homeless residents withstanding the frigid temperatures.
“The electric companies they just refer you to the 211 program and they weren’t even open and you can’t get into them,” said. “It just doesn’t make any sense but Lake Jackson has power. There are few stores that are open and it just seems to me it’s about protecting the middle class and the rich and not the poor. It’s just terrible.”
Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin added the return of electricity would rely on the generator availability.
"Although we’ve reconnected more consumers back to the grid, the aggregate energy consumption of customers [those recently turned back on and those already on] is actually lower this morning compared to yesterday because it’s less cold," Woodfin said. "However, we are anticipating another cold front this evening which could increase the demand."
ERCOT media officials were emailed for additional information but did not respond.
Power outages are still active among 89.47 of CenterPoint Energy and Texas-New Mexico Power customers, according to poweroutage.us.
CenterPoint Energy’s outage tracker still reports 57.66 percent of customers remain in the dark as of Wednesday 9:48 a.m.
Providers continue to ask customers to preserve as much power as possible during these times.
Clute and Angleton also joined Freeport and Pearland in issuing boil water notices due to ongoing power issues.
THE FORECAST
An incoming winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning could continue icy conditions and frigid temperatures, National Weather Service Meteorologist Janice Maldonado said.
“It’s going to be cold around 30 to 32 degrees tonight so that’s one of the main concerns because with this rain that is falling, it may freeze and cause slippery conditions,” Maldonado said.
Although rain returned Wednesday morning, temperatures were above freezing and did not add additional hazards, she said.
“Basically we just had cold rain in Brazoria County,” Maldonado said. “It was some heavy rain in some parts of the county but nothing major, nothing compared to what happened throughout the entire county.”
Conditions are to improve Wednesday afternoon but will likely worsen at nightfall into Thursday morning, Maldonado said.
“At this rate, this storm will continue to move northeast throughout the day and will trickle out by this afternoon,” Maldonado said. “As we head into the night hours, temperatures will fall below freezing levels so we might see situations like we saw earlier this week. Conditions will improve Thursday afternoon and evening.”
Maldonado adds conditions “will likely be behind us” by Thursday evening.
