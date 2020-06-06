ANGLETON — A new electrical utility battery storage is a step closer to being built in Angleton after the city planning and zoning commission gave its blessing.
The commission discussed a request from Angleton BESS LLC for a specific-use permit to build the electrical utility battery storage site on North Walker Street, adjacent to the existing Texas-New Mexico substation, as described in the agenda for the commission’s meeting Thursday.
“You may recall the Gambit energy project which I think was approved back in January,” Angleton Chief Building official George Schonert said at the meeting. “It’s a similar project to that but it is not the same project.”
The new battery storage site, he explained, would be directly adjacent to the substation and smaller than the Gambit project.
“It is battery storage to serve as a backup to the local grid,” Schonert said. “We have reviewed the site plan and the request for the specific-use permit, and if the request for the specific-use permit is approved, then they will have to plat the land again and include all of the normal drainage reviews and all of that sort of thing that we have to do.”
Staff recommended approval if the project is constructed per the standards laid out in the summary. The commission unanimously approved recommending City Council allow the permit.
Concerns regarding the project causing traffic congestion for the next several months and drainage concerns were expressed at the meeting.
“We are an affected party, as we are within 175 feet of this project,” Angleton resident Larry Shaefer said. “I have a couple of questions which I haven’t had answers to and the first problem is drainage.”
Shaefer wants to be sure there will be little drainage problems near his property, as with the information he has, he said, he isn’t yet sure.
As the Gambit battery storage project has not proceeded yet, he said, there are remaining concerns about traffic.
“It was quite a lot of discussion about it because of traffic, and we’d like to be sure that the Gambit project is coordinated with this project,” Shaefer said. “And I don’t know where there is an overlap possible for this or not, but those are the two concerns, construction of traffic and wetlands effect.
The city does not anticipate there being much of an impact on traffic and drainage, Schonert said after the meeting Thursday.
“It’s typical that we keep an eye on their stormwater, any kind of erosion control, not dragging mud into the street from the site and hours of operation, which are all of the things that we monitor,” he said. “But as far as the two projects, as you heard in there, the second one is much smaller, and they don’t anticipate more than a month of construction, so based on that, we’re comfortable with it.”
The city planning and zoning commission plans to further discuss how it will be built and contained, City Manager Chris Whittaker said on a phone call Wednesday.
“Once approved, we’ll continue the discussion at the city of Angleton’s council meeting on Tuesday,” Whittaker said.
