CLUTE
Chris McLeod has pushed his rocketry students at Brazoswood High School to reach new heights, leading them to set a new altitude record this summer.
McLeod now gets to celebrate a high point of his own after being named the Region 4 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“It’s humbling. It’s amazing to be recognized by your colleagues as somebody who has an impact on students that’s tangible, that’s meaningful, but at the same time, I’m not a fan of all the attention,” McLeod said. “I love to put my kids in the spotlight. I love to let them talk to people and go talk to industry and our community partners. So when it’s me, it’s always a little bit more weird, but it’s incredibly humbling.”
McLeod’s received his honor Thursday during the annual Region 4 awards luncheon, which recognizes the best public and charter school educators in the Greater Houston area. Region 4 has about 80,000 educators across its more than 50 member districts.
Just as when he earned Brazoswood’s High School Teacher of the Year honors the last two years and recognition this year as a member of The Facts Leaders Under 40 award, the regional award came from being nominated by colleagues.
McLeod has been teaching for 12 years, including the last five in Brazosport ISD, and he’s not sure why he’s gotten such a surge of recognition, he said.
“Oh, man, I don’t know why it’s all of a sudden. You know, I’ve tried to improve who I am every year as a teacher. I’ve had a lot of experience in a lot of different ways,” McLeod said. “I started at Angleton High School. Through those six years, I taught everything from physics to chemistry, and then worked in alternative school where I taught sciences, of course, and also team leadership. And that’s culminated into me refining what I believe about education, what I believe about students, teaching the whole student. And then this year has just been a lot that’s kind of happened at once. I don’t have a reason for why”
The process to earn the Regional Teacher of the Year award begins with campus nominations then moves to the district level. When he won the district honor, it qualified him to go through the interview and essay process for regional honors. That got him to being one of five finalists.
He didn’t set out to teach when he began his education, but he realized he had a passion for it and decided to make it his work, he said.
“I didn’t take a traditional path to becoming an educator. Originally, I was going to go work offshore and do some pipeline surveying and those kinds of things,” McLeod said. “And something I realized toward the end of my college career is that I had this love for helping people learn a new skill or explaining a certain concept.
“I taught music lessons, I had been a tutor. I had done lots of things to where I had a chance to instruct and there was a light bulb moment that I realized, I love being that person. I love to be able to share knowledge that I have and learn a new skill with someone else and show someone that, yeah, you are able to do this. And obviously, that’s a teacher. We get to be mentors. We get to be parents sometimes and we get to be influencers of the future of this country. And to be able to do that day in and day out, it’s awesome.”
Something that might have led to McLeod’s success is his different approach as an educator.
“Instruction as a teacher used to be a lot of standing at the front of the room and delivering content and then testing on that. My philosophy, and a lot of teachers I know you become a guide on the side,” he said. “You show students a problem, and then you empower them with the tools to solve that problem. They do the research, they do the design, and they solve the problem. And that’s why when I talk about rockets, it’s a they, because the rockets we build, the projects that we complete, it’s the students’ — it’s not mine. I may ask a lot of questions. I’m a guide into some resources, but in the end, it’s their problem, and it’s their solution.”
One of McLeod’s first-year students, Jacob Martindale of Angleton, is not surprised to see his former teacher receiving so many accolades, he said. McLeod is who inspired Martindale to become a teacher.
“He was always very calm and collected, always seemed to have a plan and executed flawlessly. He was also the recipient of my Golden Apple Award when I was a senior,” Martindale said. “He is definitely the one person who motivated me to apply to Texas A&M, which is essentially where I was accepted and graduated from.
“I definitely believe that he played a key part in where my life is right now. In my life, I had seen a younger man, just like myself, go through the process (of becoming a teacher) and come out on the other end successfully. So I knew certainly it could be done.”
Brazoswood High is proud to have one of its own named the winner, Principal Rita Pintavalle said.
“We are super excited for Mr. McLeod. He is an incredible, amazing person, as well as a teacher but incredible person,” Pintavalle said. “His insight is always based on student outcome and student participation. The whole course that he teaches is higher-level thinking. So getting those students to think as individuals and then work as a team, being able to do that takes talent. He’s not talking at them, he’s working with them.”
McLeod invests in his students and makes them feel like they belong, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“For Mr. McLeod to be selected as the Region 4 secondary teacher is an outstanding accomplishment and he is very deserving,” Massey said. “There’s over 1 million students in Region 4 and over 52 school districts. So that’s really bigger than most states, and so it’s just really a huge honor because there’s a lot of teachers in Region 4 and he’s very deserving of that. Not only because his expertise in rocketry and what the students have been able to accomplish, but he finds a way to make the students feel like they belong. And he builds quality relationships and finds a path for each and every student that he has. And so that’s really more important.
“The rocketry records are great, but what’s even better about Mr. McLeod is just how much he pours and invests into our students.”
He doesn’t teach for recognition or awards. What he loves is seeing his students succeed, McLeod said.
“There’s a lot of attention on the rockets right now, but I still keep in touch with some of my very first-year students who have gone into careers that span medicine, that span industry, trade locally, that span music and media,” he said. “And I’ve got to say one of my favorite things is when students just come back and talk to me, and they let me know, ‘Hey, this is where I’m at in life. This is where I’m at on my journey.’ And to know that I was a piece of that journey and to know that I had some influence that helped them get where they are, there’s nothing better. That’s it.”
