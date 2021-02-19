ANGLETON — Lengthy power outages meant ruined food for families across the county this week, many of whom already rely on operating schools for children’s meals. Into that void steps staff with the Angleton ISD, which is running three buses loaded with food to areas around Angleton, with plans to work through Sunday to keep students fed during the ongoing weather-related energy crisis.

Temperatures in the mid-30s didn’t deter Sarah Rankin, who stood near the entrance to the Angleton Manor apartment complex.

“I’ve never done it before, but you know, we need to do it,” Rankin said, about seeking help obtaining food.

She has a 16-year-old son who was waiting for the bus delivery Thursday, but she said it got too cold for him and he went back indoors.

“I don’t even know what day it is — it’s Thursday, so I guess Tuesday, we went up to Beaumont and we checked in (to a hotel) up there, but we came back because we thought we were going to get another hotel in Alvin, but when we got there the hotel was closed, because they had lost power and they had lost water, too,” Rankin said.

While the power outage meant she lost heat, it also meant that Rankin lost all of her refrigerated food.

“They turned off power Sunday in the middle of the night,” Rankin said. “I was at work — I work (the) graveyard (shift), and my husband told me about 1:50 (a.m.), they lost power.”

As the third lunch bus made its rounds Thursday, Cindy Roberson — one person of the three-person crew on the bus — said she noticed a lot more people had power. But with power restored in many areas, people still have to restock their refrigerators.

She made it through the week without an electricity hitch, she said.

“But, my daughter did and my mother-in-law did, and they all are at my house,” Roberson said.

Angleton ISD’s effort is through the “Fueled to Go” initiative of the child nutrition program. Sacked meals for breakfast and lunch are available for students via the bus delivery system, or for pickup at Westside Elementary School at 1001 W. Mulberry St.

Children don’t have to be present at the time of pickup, but parents and guardians need to show some kind of identification for their child, like a school ID.

Thursday was the effort’s first day. Pickups at Westside and bus deliveries will continue today through Sunday, at the same time each day.

Wes Wolfe is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0152.

Recommended for you

FOOD BUS STOPS

Bus No. 1 Stop Locations and Times

10–10:10 a.m.: Beechwood Subdivision at Swimming Pool

10:20–10:25: Sandy Meadows Drive

10:30–10:35: CR 771

10:40–10:45: Sandy Point Church

10:55–11:05: CR 39 (at the mailboxes)

11:10–11:15: CR 528A/528B

11:20–11:25: CR 658/CR859 (Behind Rice Dryers)

11:26–11:30: Rosharon Fire Department

11:33–11:36: CR 713B/CR 48

11:38–11:45: CR 48/Paloma (at the laundromat)

11:55 a.m.–12:05 p.m.: FM 655 Little Ottey Stops

12:15–12:20: CR 727B/727D

12:30–12:40: Holiday Lakes

12:55–1: CATS Campus

1:05–1:15: First Missionary Church

1:20–1:25: Arbor Pines

1:30–1:33: Bastrop and Houston Streets

Bus No. 2 Stop Locations and Times

10–10:05 a.m. Anderson/Rice

10:10–10:15: Fairgrounds

10:20–10:23: Bald Prairie/Prairie Lea

10:25–10:30: Shanks Mobile Home Park

10:35–10:40: 4741 CR 288 Shady Acres Trailer Park

10:45–10:50: Brazosport Baptist Temple

10:55–11: CR 605 A / CR 605 B

11:10–11:15: CR 220 C / Rocky Road

11:20–11:25: CR 224/Annette Rd

11:35–11:40: CR 224/Sandpiper Rd

11:45–11:50: CR 595 (Fairway Dr)/CR 807

12:10–12:30 p.m.: Demi John Fire Station

12:50–1: Wine Glass / Little Slough

1–1:15: Hoskins Road / Big Slough Road

1:30–1:45: CR 212 / CR 210

1:55–2: CR 171 at Micro Tower in Liverpool

Bus No. 3 Stop Locations and Times

10–10:05 a.m.: Trailer Park on FM 518

10:15–10:20: Bailey Road/Halls Road

10:40–11: CR 290 at First Check Point Stop Sign

11:10–11:15: 2609 S. Front Street

11:20–11:25: Beechnut Trailer Park

11:30–11:35: CR 547/ CR 213 (Trailer Park)

11:55 a.m.–12:05 p.m.: Westport Apartments

12:15–12:25: Lexington Square 1324 Hospital Drive

12:30–12:35: Angleton Manor, 1100 Butcha Rd.

12:40–12:45: Lea Villa Apartments, Hospital Drive

12:55–1: Medical Meadow Mobile Home Park

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.