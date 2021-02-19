ANGLETON — Lengthy power outages meant ruined food for families across the county this week, many of whom already rely on operating schools for children’s meals. Into that void steps staff with the Angleton ISD, which is running three buses loaded with food to areas around Angleton, with plans to work through Sunday to keep students fed during the ongoing weather-related energy crisis.
Temperatures in the mid-30s didn’t deter Sarah Rankin, who stood near the entrance to the Angleton Manor apartment complex.
“I’ve never done it before, but you know, we need to do it,” Rankin said, about seeking help obtaining food.
She has a 16-year-old son who was waiting for the bus delivery Thursday, but she said it got too cold for him and he went back indoors.
“I don’t even know what day it is — it’s Thursday, so I guess Tuesday, we went up to Beaumont and we checked in (to a hotel) up there, but we came back because we thought we were going to get another hotel in Alvin, but when we got there the hotel was closed, because they had lost power and they had lost water, too,” Rankin said.
While the power outage meant she lost heat, it also meant that Rankin lost all of her refrigerated food.
“They turned off power Sunday in the middle of the night,” Rankin said. “I was at work — I work (the) graveyard (shift), and my husband told me about 1:50 (a.m.), they lost power.”
As the third lunch bus made its rounds Thursday, Cindy Roberson — one person of the three-person crew on the bus — said she noticed a lot more people had power. But with power restored in many areas, people still have to restock their refrigerators.
She made it through the week without an electricity hitch, she said.
“But, my daughter did and my mother-in-law did, and they all are at my house,” Roberson said.
Angleton ISD’s effort is through the “Fueled to Go” initiative of the child nutrition program. Sacked meals for breakfast and lunch are available for students via the bus delivery system, or for pickup at Westside Elementary School at 1001 W. Mulberry St.
Children don’t have to be present at the time of pickup, but parents and guardians need to show some kind of identification for their child, like a school ID.
Thursday was the effort’s first day. Pickups at Westside and bus deliveries will continue today through Sunday, at the same time each day.
