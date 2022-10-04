FREEPORT — People stood up and shook hands with Freeport’s newest police chief, Jennifer Erlanson-Howell following her appointment at Monday’s meeting.
An assistant chief from the town of Lacy Lakeview in Central Texas, she brings with her a lengthy list of accomplishments and law enforcement bona fides from more than 20 years in the field.
“It’s important to me to have that open communication to hear, not only from council members but to hear from citizens and staff to see what we can do to make our police department the best it can be,” Howell said.
After being peppered with questions, many from Councilmen Jeff Peña and Mario Muraira, who came prepared with lengthy lists of queries for the candidate about topics such as handling hostage situations to handling the budget, she was ultimately approved unanimously.
Peña asked if she had any thoughts about Freeport’s council meetings after Howell said she’d viewed a few after applying for the position. The question led to a chuckle from the gallery which has seen its share of outbursts at meetings in recent months.
The process described by City Manager Tim Kelty was a thorough one. He said they started with 21 applicants and winnowed the list down.
“I was very excited that we got a number of high-quality applications,” he said.
The screening committee that was assembled included Kelty, Mayor Brooks Bass, Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley, police chiefs Paul Kibodeaux from Lake Jackson and James Fitch of Clute and local Pastor Brenda George.
Howell emerged from among the three finalists for multiple reasons, Kelty said, including her having the unusual distinction of passing both the state’s Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas and the FBI National Academy. She also had experience involving a large-scale industrial accident in the town of West.
“I make this recommendation without any hesitation,” Kelty said.
The previous chief, Ray Garivey, retired from the Freeport Police following reports of questionable behavior, including inappropriate comments made to a Facts reporter. Capt. Danny Gilchriest has served on an interim basis since Garivey’s departure.
“If council approves the appointment, where will you be tomorrow?” Bass asked Howell, shortly before the vote was taken.
“National Night Out,” Howell said, regarding tonight’s event that takes place in communities across Texas.
“Where?” Bass said.
“In the city of Freeport,” Howell said.
National Night Out will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Freeport Municipal Park.
Howell has spent more than 15 years with the Lacy Lakeview department, a community of about 7,000 residents. A post at the department’s Facebook page last month for National Police Women’s Day lauded Howell’s role.
“Her dedication to the City of Lacy Lakeview has often gone unrecognized due to her selfless commitment to service,” the post reads. “Officers look to Assistant Chief Howell as a mentor and she is often called ‘mom’ from many.”
