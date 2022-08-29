CLUTE
The Elizabethan Madrigal Feast will make a long-awaited comeback this year after a four-year hiatus, pumping up many people in the community hoping to pay a role in its production.
The Center for the Arts and Sciences puts on many performances throughout the year, but the biennial Madrigal Feast is the most ambitious, with more than a hundred people on stage and many more involved. The immersive experience has become one of the favorites for the Center, meaning many were sad to see it shelved amid the pandemic.
“I’m so happy to bring this back. So many people get involved, people have grown up doing this, and love this show that it’s just so exciting to see people come back for it,” writer and director Judi James said. “It's a lot of fun to do; also a lot of fun to work on. You learn dances, you learn singing, you meet a lot of people in the community, you wear really interesting costumes. So there's a lot people might enjoy.”
With the theme of Shakespeare's “As You Like It” in mind for this fall's performances, there is a wide variety of ages participating in the rounds of headshots, singing, dancing and acting. More than 50 people walked through the doors to audition Sunday — the first of three days auditions are scheduled — some of whom have tried out and participated before.
Performer Chayton Herbst came out Sunday in hopes of a spot in his third Madrigal Feast.
“I'm always looking forward to it; every two years I was really looking forward to this," he said. "I really like the rehearsals. I pretty much grew up in choir classes all the time doing music stuff. I love the people. It's a very, very welcoming community. I don't really know that there's any aspect of it that I don't like.”
Harold Nicoll, on the other hand, finds himself auditioning for a spot on stage for the first time this year. After performing in past musicals and in the symphony, his respect for the Madrigal inspired his audition.
“Madrigal Feast is a cultural institution in Southern Brazoria County,” Nicoll said. “It's a wonderful tradition. There's nothing like it anywhere nearby. I'm originally from Lake Jackson, and to me, this is part of the attraction of living here,. It's a big deal.”
Just like the performers, many people came out to work behind the scenes who haven’t in the past, giving them a chance to get a glimpse of the ongoings behind the curtain.
“I enjoy working with this group of people in this community; it’s such a rich tradition,” new on the crew Shirley Busbice said. “I got a glimpse of behind the scenes from just working in the kitchen a couple of times, and I was in awe of all the machinery and what's going on backstage, that as a guest at the feast, you don’t have a clue what's going on to put all this together. It was absolutely amazing to me. I just wanted to be a part of that.”
Veterans of the process find themselves excited to get back into the groove of things and to see the faces of those auditioning.
“We feel like we haven't ever done it before; it's just trying to remember how it all worked. Because it used to be like a well-oiled machine,” Madrigal veterans Mary Meyers said. “I think everyone is very enthusiastic about it. We see new and old faces coming through for auditions; it’s very exciting.”
Auditions are open to those 9 and older and will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. today and Friday. Criminal background checks are required for all volunteers 18 and older. For more information, call the center at 979-265-7661.
