JONES CREEK — Jones Creek voters distributed their votes among the four candidates for village alderman without any one candidate taking a large percentage, but it was varied enough for a definite result — all three incumbents are returning to the council.
Corey Thomas pulled the most votes, 143, appearing on 30.43 percent of the ballots cast, followed by Nicole Hardesty with 120 votes, or 25.53 percent, and AJ Jinkins III with 117 votes, or 24.89 percent, according to results released Saturday night by the Brazoria County.
