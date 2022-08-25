ALVIN — A large-scale catalytic converter theft operation has been knocked out with the arrest of five people early Wednesday, authorities said.
The arrests at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday followed a monthlong Alvin Police Department investigation, according to a news release from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Three homes and three commercial buildings were raided as part of the operation, the release states.
Those arrested included 59-year-old Henri Pham, 51-year-old Timothy Ngo, Tram Le, 48, Tran Le, 45, and 39-year-old Le Quoc, each of whom is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, the release states. If convicted, they could get five years to life imprisonment , according to the release.
All were arrested at the 12000 block of Pepper Creek Lane in Pearland. Warrants were served Pearland, Fort Bend County and Harris County, the release said.
“Search warrants yielded approximately 17 pallets of catalytic converters, approximately 50 buckets of honeycomb material, such as platinum, rhodium or palladium, a large amount of currency and other assets,” the news release said.
The catalytic converters are believed to be stolen from the Houston and Brazoria County areas. The locations of the commercial properties were not released Wednesday evening.
The investigation will continue, according to the release.
The reason why catalytic converters are often stolen is because of the honeycomb structure inside that contains small amounts of platinum, palladium and rhodium, according to an article by the Houston Chronicle.
When sold, catalytic converters can range from $10 to $750 depending on quality. The rhodium contained in a converter can sell for $18,000 per ounce, while palladium sells for $2,100 and platinum goes for $900 per ounce, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Without a catalytic converter, the car will shake and will lead to reduced gas mileage. Repairs usually cost between $1,000 and $3,000, depending on the model of vehicle.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.