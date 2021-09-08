The number of calls to poison control about ivermectin was about 2 percent. Incorrect information provided to The Associated Press by the Mississippi Department of Health, cited in a Facts story in the Sept. 4-5 Weekend Edition, had said the number was 70 percent.
