When the Lake Jackson Library branch announces the annual summer presentation of Reptiles with Ruby, local families jump at the opportunity to see it like they have just seen a snake.
Or an alligator. But definitely quicker than the turtle.
Reptiles With Ruby is a popular program that makes it around the Brazoria County Library System each summer. Attendance usually maxes out the capacity allowed for the program, prompting the Lake Jackson branch to schedule three slots for it Thursday.
“Typically, the Texas Master Naturalist and the reptiles is a program that all the libraries use every year consistently because it is a big draw, but it’s also, who doesn’t want to meet wildlife and learn more about creatures that live in the area, so it’s definitely one of the biggest,” Lake Jackson branch Youth Specialist Ande Larsen said.
The program consists of Master Naturalist Ruby Lewis giving a lesson on the safety rules of alligators that inhabit the natural refuges in the area, as well as how to spot venomous snakes native in the area and how to react when coming across one. Lewis also spoke about which snakes help in the environment and their importance.
“My girls and I had fun,” said Morgan Hattaway, who brought here two daughters. “I didn’t know there were only four venomous snakes in the area. I thought that was interesting. This also taught me to not be so afraid of snakes.”
After Lewis’ introduction, the patrons were turned loose to visit the tables of Master Naturalist volunteers stationed around the room who were ready to give their own knowledge about wildlife in the area, including sea turtle safety and native Texas snakes. Along with information, patrons also able to interact with turtles, snakes and a baby alligator.
Lewis hopes learning more about nature’s creatures will encourage conservation efforts among the younger generations.
“People want to save and preserve what they like and what they love,” she said. “If we can get them to love nature, love animals, and plants, they will want to save them too. And if they don’t care about them, they’re not going to do anything.”
Avery White is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0145.
