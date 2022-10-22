Community growth is the driving factor behind Angleton ISD’s second bond request in four years, one the district says will pay for new schools, upgraded security measures and other improvements needed to meet changing times and thousands of additional students projected to enroll.
While the bond program on the Nov. 8 ballot has been outlined during community forums and is available for study on the district’s website, many Angleton ISD taxpayers have questions about why they should support the outlay of almost $200 million in new bond projects.
It all comes down to need, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
The $196.25 million request includes five core building projects, funding to demolish and renovate existing buildings and a contingency for possible increases in construction and material costs.
A 2020 demographic study showed 1,600 additional elementary seats would be needed in the next five to eight years, with both Frontier and Westside elementary already at functional capacity, Edwards said.
The bond includes a new elementary, the district’s seventh, which would cost $50 million, and $90 million for a second junior high — accounting for more than 70 percent of the total request. Safety and security enhancements are projected to cost $18.25 million, and $9.5 million would buy new furniture for grades two through five to better accommodate small group learning. Improvements to existing elementary and junior high campuses account for $12 million.
Demolition, removal and renovations to outdated facilities totals $9 million, and a $7.5 million contingency budget round out the request.
The new elementary would handle about 500 more students expected by the 2025-26 school year and had a 79 percent favorability among residents in a community survey, Edwards said.
The current junior high has about 1,600 students, while the max is about 1,800 seats. It will be at functional capacity by 2027, while the high school will hit its capacity by 2033, Edwards said.
In the same community survey, the second junior high saw a 77 percent approval rating.
The strongest support came for the safety and security measures, including police vehicles, police equipment, district communications systems, fire alarm repair bollards and exterior lighting, with 88.9 percent in favor. Improvements at the elementary campuses and junior high to include carpet replacement, playground repair and other academic and general facility needs saw 82.9 percent support.
The demolition portion, which would cover demolishing and removing the old transportation bus yard, repairing the Marshall Memorial, renovating the Marshall building, and renovating usable parts of the old junior high, then demolishing and removing areas that are no longer useful, received the least support at 74.7 percent.
Edwards answers the most asked questions about the bond from community members.
QUESTION: Where are the new schools going to be?
EDWARDS: We are looking to build the new schools west of Highway 288 and north of the 35 bypass.
QUESTION: Do we think the bond will pass?
EDWARDS: It’s up to the voters within the AISD boundaries to decide.
QUESTION: Why does the ballot say this is a tax increase when you have said the tax rate has gone down and will not be impacted by the bond?
EDWARDS: That language on the ballot is required by the Texas legislature. We have lowered the tax rate and expect to continue to lower the tax rate with continued home growth, and the 2022 bond will not raise the tax rate.
QUESTION: How many new students are expected in the district?
EDWARDS: The district expects 3,000 to 5,000 new students in the next 5 to 10 years.
QUESTION: What are some of the safety features that will be added with the 2022 bond?
EDWARDS: The bond will allow us to add improved equipment, improved detection, improved lighting, improved camera systems, bullet-proof film in the school vestibules, along with additional safety components.
