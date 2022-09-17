LAKE JACKSON — City officials say social media posts claiming a 68-year-old woman had 30 minutes’ notice before her home was demolished are false.
In reality, the decision to demolish the house in the 500 block of Gardenia Street did not come quickly or easily, they said.
The city had been working with the owner on code compliance complaints since 2015, Building Official David Walton said.
“In 2019 we started talking to the owner about the condition of the property, and it’s always been kind of on our radar,” he said.
The owner has not lived in the house for at least two years, officials said. When the house became vacant, the city watched as the property slowly deteriorated and the owner was unable to keep up with maintenance due to health issues, Walton said.
When the house came down on Wednesday, family members of the woman claimed the city had bullied the woman and lacked compassion about health issues that kept her from working on the property. They also alleged city officials had not provided enough notice of the demolition.
A man claiming to be her brother posted about the incident publicly and messaged The Facts, but city officials were quick to rebut what he posted. He did not respond to requests for an interview.
In 2021, code enforcement officials noticed the home had a hole in the roof through which animals were going in and out, Walton said. They had eaten through electrical wires, which led the city and fire marshal to disconnect the power and declare the home a fire hazard.
Walton gave the woman his personal cell phone number so he could help or advise her on repairs.
The owner did not make the repairs, and an engineering inspection found termites, rotten wood and signs of severe neglect.
The owner appealed the decision on July 7, and the board agreed to a timeframe to make initial repairs, but the owner did not meet that timeline, Walton said. On July 28, the city’s dangerous structure board determined the home had to come down, Walton said.
The owner attended the board meetings and seemed to have a clear understanding of what was being asked of her, Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said.
People who say the city doesn’t have compassion are wrong, Roznovsky said. They should come to a meeting of the dangerous structure determination board.
“They will see the level of compassion that those board members take in trying to reach resolution and trying to help the individual to get the property back up to the minimum standards,” Roznovsky said.
That standard means “it needs to be a safe place, a safe and secure place,” Roznovsky said.
“I felt really badly for that lady,” Councilwoman Rhonda Seth said. “I think that every effort was made on behalf of the city.”
She reviewed years of complaints, Seth said.
“I think our city did everything they could to avoid this situation,” she said. “That being said, I don’t think it’s ever a bad idea to go back and look at your process and say ‘Okay, we did good, but what can we do better?’ And mostly, I just hope that we don’t have to ever do this again.”
