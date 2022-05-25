LAKE JACKSON — The search for a missing 17-year-old Lake Jackson girl ended with the discovery of her wrecked car off a Wharton County road, her body still inside.
Hannah Vaughn, a junior at Brazoswood High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A soccer player who was named to the Academic All-District 24-6A team this season, Vaughn made an impact on the program, Brazoswood head coach Kim Blank said Tuesday.
“It’s been a really tough day, if you can imagine,” Blank said. “Hannah was a tremendous player for us. She was highly skilled and she was a great teammate. She was a great friend to all the players. She mentored the younger players in the program. She was an all-around great athlete and person that will be tremendously missed.
“All our thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those that loved Hannah.”
Lake Jackson detectives used GPS tracking on Hannah Vaughn’s cellphone to pinpoint her potential location after her parents reported her missing at 10:35 a.m. Monday when she did not return home from visiting friends Sunday night in the El Campo area, authorities said. She had last been seen about 9:30 p.m. Sunday headed toward Bay City, a news release from the Lake Jackson Police Department stated.
Authorities with the help of Texas Equusearch determined her last location to be an area near FM 2546, which is north of El Campo and west of Wharton. At about 11:30 p.m. Monday, searchers discovered tire tracks leaving a bend in the roadway into a wooded area not visible from the road, according to the news release. There, they found Vaughn’s wrecked vehicle in a creek bed, it stated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Wharton County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search, the news release stated.
Vaughn’s family was notified of the discovery and the accident scene investigation was turned over to Texas DPS. A DPS spokesman said the department had nothing to add to Lake Jackson’s press release Tuesday afternoon.
Brazosport ISD’s Crisis Intervention Team and other staff members are providing counseling services to support Brazoswood students and staff affected by this tragedy, Superintendent Danny Massey said in an emailed statement.
“Brazosport ISD is saddened by the loss of one of our precious students who passed away due to a car accident,” Massey said. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends, and to all our Brazoswood High School family. When our school family experiences a tragedy such as the loss of a young life, it impacts us all.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.