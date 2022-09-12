LAKE JACKSON — After months of investigation, a grand jury indicted a Lake Jackson man on a murder charge in connection with a summer home invasion on Jasmine Street.
Bracshod Deion Lee McCoy, 22, is suspected of being involved in a June 27 home invasion that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Cory Bayless and serious injury to his 17-year-old son at Bayless’ home in the 200 block of Jasmine Street.
If convicted, McCoy would face up to life in prison. Pre-trial motions are set for Dec. 14 in District Judge Terri Holder’s court.
McCoy was in jail on a felony drug charge when police served him with the murder warrant on July 25, authorities said.
Police made arrests while continuing to investigate the home invasion, Lt. Roy Welch said.
McCoy and 18-year-old Maryah Socorro Isais of Clute were charged with multiple first-degree felony charges of manufacture and delivery of controlled substances and third-degree felony possession of marijuana after police linked the Fourth Street house in Freeport where they were staying to the shooting investigation, Welch said.
McCoy’s bond on the murder charge is $25 million, the same as Joesph Anthony Lee Moore, 20, and Daniel Benitez Curran, 23, who previously were charged with capital murder and other offenses in the fatal shooting, he said.
Police arrested Moore on June 30 at a home in the 1000 block of Alice Street in Sweeny. Moore shot himself in the chest when authorities closed in on the house, police said.
Moore is now in the Brazoria County jail after being released from Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was treated for the gunshot wound.
Curran learned of his murder charge on July 7 while in the Lake Jackson jail, where he was in custody on an unrelated charge of being a fugitive from justice.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
