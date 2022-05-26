ANGLETON
Pursuit ends after crash in Houston
An attempted traffic stop for a minor violation led to a high-speed chase through Angleton and up Highway 288, ending after the driver crashed his car in Houston and tried to get away on foot, authorities said.
Demonia Brown, 24, is charged with evading arrest and also has an outstanding warrant for a parole violation out of Georgia, Angleton Police Lt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said. Georgia authorities are expected to extradite him, he said.
The pursuit started just before 11 p.m. Monday when an Angleton officer tried to stop Brown’s black 2015 Toyota four-door in the 2200 block of South Velasco Street for not having license plate lights, DeLosSantos said. Brown didn’t stop, driving through several red lights and almost hitting another vehicle before driving the wrong way for about three blocks on North Velasco Street, DeLosSantos said.
Brown made it onto Highway 288 northbound, where the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers added their assistance, and several attempts to spike the car’s tires failed, DeLosSantos said.
Angleton police ended their pursuit as the car approached Beltway 8 in Pearland, DeLosSantos said. Brown crashed the vehicle in Houston and tried to get away on foot, but was arrested by other agencies, DeLosSantos said.
Driver crashes into trailer: The driver of an 18-wheeler complained of chest and right leg pain after a driver ran into his trailer while he sat on the side of Highway 288 north of CR 220, authorities said.
The collision at about 10:35 p.m. Monday left debris in the roadway and a northbound lane of the highway was shut down, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Capt. Derrall Collins said.
No other information about the crash was available, he said.
DANBURY
Campus locked down
The Danbury Elementary campus was placed on lockdown for a little more than five minutes while the police chief searched for a man who might have had a weapon, authorities said.
The security measure from about 4:07 to 4:13 p.m. Wednesday followed a report of a man seen days earlier with a pistol, Danbury Police Chief Randy Rhyne said.
“I got his wife and family to come to get him,” Rhyne said. “Some of the witnesses that saw this going on claimed he was back in Danbury.”
Danbury ISD Chief Shane Bracken responded to the report the man was back walking around by calling for the lockdown, he said.
“It was unknown about him having a weapon,” Bracken said. “So until I could get back to the elementary, I had it locked down. Although the kids were gone, there was still some staff here and I knew some doors were open, so I wanted them to be secure until I could check that area.”
Once Bracken determined there was no danger, he lifted the lockdown, he said.
“I just did it as a precaution while I investigated off campus,” he said.
FREEPORT
Witnesses identify hit-and-run vehicle
Bystanders who saw a vehicle crash into another at about 4:43 p.m. Monday helped police track down the hit-and-run car, authorities said.
Police located the car involved in the collusion in a parking lot in the 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard and questioned the owner, who said someone else was at the wheel when the crash happened, Lt. Corey Brinkman said. The owner provided his information so the other vehicle’s owner could have the damage repaired, Brinkman said.
Charges were filed against the driver accused of leaving the scene, the officer said.
SURF STUFF STOLEN: A 22-year-old Freeport man said more than $3,000 worth of surfboards and surfing equipment were missing from his home in the 200 block of South Front Street.
The Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the case, which was reported about 10:24 p.m. Monday, Lt. Corey Brinkman said.
