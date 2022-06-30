CLUTE
Young actors are getting a taste for musical theater through the Center for the Arrghs.
Thirty-six children 7 to 12 years old are finishing their week in Summer at the Center musical theater workshop, building toward a performance Friday of “The 8th Voyage of Sinbad,” a story about pirates, island girls and enchantresses.
Each child gets the chance to be starboard and shine front and center.
“The premise for me — and we have all adopted this — is every child is a star,” workshop music director Hope Shiver said. “There is no one star of the show. We’re dedicated to every child. Everyone gets a line; everybody sings every song. Everybody for the most part does all the dances they are involved in from the beginning and there’s no backstage. They are players in the program from the beginning to end.”
The program caters to the unique needs of the children each year by teaching choreography and music to one of the five alternating shows written by Shiver.
“Hope is the mastermind of all of this,” workshop Stage Director Becky Gore-LaRoche said. “There’s five scripts and we rotate them every year, but she’s written the lyrics, the music, the dialogue, and they’re very flexible because sometimes we have 25 kids, sometimes we have 40 kids. The scripts are very flexible. Sometimes we have two boys, sometimes we have 12 boys, so we can change things around, change names, change words.”
The immersive program not only expands the children’s imaginations but aspires to teach them life-long skills and instill confidence by getting the kids comfortable with performing and speaking in front of a crowd. That is a quality they can carry throughout their lives, even if they don’t move on to a bigger stage.
“This is a large confidence-building experience for the kids, and a lot of them as they get older they go to the Teen Guild and then they move on and many of them move on to the large stage,” Shiver said. “Some of our kids have gone on to Broadway, some of them are just going on to do what they do with more confidence. So it’s a confidence-building experience where everybody is meant to hold up your part. Everybody has to contribute.”
Program staffers, some of whom have been with it since it began 27 years ago, work to make sure it runs smoothly and is enjoyable for the kids.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck kind of thing. Everyone contributes, so it makes it easier, less stressful, it’s fun,” said director’s assistant Johanna Geisler, who participated in the workshop as a child. ”I was very shy and the workshop definitely helped me feel a bit more talkative and outgoing. I’ve done musicals in a big theater, but it was here first.”
Summer at the Center is underwritten by The Facts.
