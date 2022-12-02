FREEPORT — The Freeport Planning and Zoning Commission dug into a slate of public hearings for replattings for the city.
The Tuesday meeting had been rescheduled after a quorum had not been reached two weeks earlier and the commission members quickly dispatched the half-dozen items on their agenda with approvals. The first item on the block was Lot 1 of the Hanson Subdivision near CR 605 in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction near Angleton.
“This property is a 21-acre piece of property and they are dividing it into two lots so Lot 1-B will be eight and a half acres and one of those acres is going to be used as a homestead and then the remaining land is going to be used for agricultural. Lot 1-A will have 12.5 acres,” Kacey Roman, Director of Building and Code for the city, said.
Because of the location, Commissioner Karla Clark sought clarification on the city’s jurisdiction. She was advised that Freeport’s reach extended to the property, or the matter would have been forwarded to the correct municipality.
Next up was a subdivision of 9.01 acres replatting off or CR 595 in the Pico Subdivision, out of a 400-acre tract. The stated purpose of the division is for family homesteading lots.
“It is also out in our Freeport ETJ. The purpose of this replat is to divide one lot out into three lots,” Roman said.
A replatting request for the 1800 block of North Avenue R from Prisma Express LLC was allowed by the commission to put the construction of a home across two lots into compliance.
“This property is being replatted for a single family home. The home is actually already under construction,” Roman said. “We allowed them to begin as long as he gave us a notarized letter saying he would have this done.”
“I’ll shake hands with anyone building a new house in Freeport,” Commissioner Andrew Dill said before the question was called.
Next in line, the owner of property located off CR 310 in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction area had requested to add two acres to an existing 2.3 acre lot. Roman explained that three lots totaling 4.3 acres would be combined. The stated use of the property was residential.
The penultimate item on the agenda was the replatting of lots from Bernard Acres. Laying out some background on the area, Roman said that in many cases, homeowners in the area were having to expand their property in order to meet Brazoria County septic requirements for square acreage.
“This one’s also out in our ETJ. This one’s at the intersection of CR 868B and Palmer Drive,” Roman said. “This particular one, they’re combining lots five and six into one lot, they’re going to call it 5A.”
The combining of the lots for the private property owner to install a new septic system.
The last order of business before the commission was combining lots CR 510U in Holiday Shores, within the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. A property owner bought an adjoining lot to place a mobile home.
Commissioner Jim Saccamano asked if there were any restrictions on mobile homes.
“No, this is out in the county. They don’t have any zoning or anything, so they can do that,” Roman said.
All of the requests were unanimously approved by the full five-member commission. A special meeting for planning and zoning will be held Monday at 5 p.m. over ordinances regarding the use of land downtown, prior to the city council meeting. These ordinances have been brought to the council in the past and regard the allowance of lofts on the ground floor of buildings, the ability to build hotels or motels and the ability of downtown homeowners to repair their homes if they receive over 50 percent damage.
