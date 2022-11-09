ANGLETON — Pearland attorney Greg Hill will return to the county bench Jan. 1 after winning the race to replace the retiring Judge Patrick Sebesta on the 239th District court bench.
The Republican nominee received 67,468 votes, or 62.38 percent, to defeat Democratic opponent Percy C. Singleton, who collected 40,687 votes, or 37.62 percent, according to final, unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Brazoria County Elections office.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
Hill decided to take election night off to be with his family and focus on putting family first, which is something he said we wasn’t able to do during the campaign. Before turning off his phone for the night, he expressed optimisim about the result.
“I feel good about it,” Hill said. “I’m hoping to be victorious and I’ve tried to change my mindset. I think people will look to change the world politically. However, my focus is more about changing the world, one soul at a time, like glorifying God to Christ. So this, while it’s important to me, what’s more important is just spending time with my family and letting the chips fall where they fall but I feel good about it.”
Hill, 43, was born and raised in Pearland, where he now lives with his wife, Amy, and two children. He earned the GOP nomination by receiving two-thirds of the vote over Cindy Pulcher Bridges in the March 1 primary.
His judicial experience, beyond an eight-month stint leading County Court at Law No. 1 and Probate Court in 2018, include being the presiding judge in Iowa Colony and municipal judge for Alvin.
Hill served on the county court at-law bench for months in 2019 before resigning for an unsuccessful run for Congress.
His platform is based on impartiality and proper temperament on the bench, he said in The Facts candidate questionnaire.
The 239th District Court presides over both criminal and civil cases, both of which Hill stated he can handle with his over 15 years of experience as a prosecutor, as a private attorney and as a judge.
Hill cites Chief Justice John Marshall, Judge Jeri Mills and current 239th District Judge Patrick Sebesta as his judicial influences.
Singleton, 49, a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, lives in Pearland with his wife, Larissa, and he has practiced law for 18 years.
He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, but had no previous judicial experience and it was his first time to run for an elected office.
Singleton was unavailable for comment Tuesday night.
Hill will serve a four-year term.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.