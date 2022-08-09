A 33-year-old Freeport man is charged with assaulting a woman and drug possession after police investigated a reported altercation at a Gulf Boulevard bar.
Police stopped the car being driven by Christopher Owens in the 100 block of Broad Street not long after the 911 call came in Wednesday, Freeport Police Capt. Corey Brinkman said.
The woman was crying and informed the officer she was afraid for her life, according to the incident report, and that she told police “he was going to kill her,” Brinkman said.
“The officer observed the female to have a small cut on the left side of her face and around her forehead,” Brinkman said. “She also had some fingernails broken in the altercation.”
Upon searching the driver and his vehicle, officers found two tablets of what they believe to be Ecstasy inside the driver’s pocket, the report states.
Owens remained in the Brazoria County jail Monday night in lieu of $20,000 in bonds. An emergency protection order for the woman also was issued.
GIRLFRIEND FILES REPORT: A warrant for Jesus Chacon Rivas, 28, of Freeport has been issued after his girlfriend told police he assaulted her at his apartment, authorities said.
The woman attended a party at the home of a friend Saturday, which resulted in several angry text messages from Rivas, she told police. When she returned to her apartment in the 1000 block of Magnolia Street, Rivas was waiting for her in her living room, according to the incident report.
“She tried to avoid a confrontation with him and went straight to her bedroom,” Freeport Police Capt. Corey Brinkman said. “He followed her and the two began arguing. He pushed her on the bed and began punching her multiple times in the face with a closed fist.”
She pushed him to get away and he left the home while she called the police just after 2:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about Rivas’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Freeport Police at 979-239-1211.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.