Since winning the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2 seat in a dozen years ago, Richard B. Davis has enjoyed a comfortable margin of victory, including a 10 percent advantage in his last bid for reelection four years ago.
That spread was the smallest the 64-year-old had seen, though, and Democrat Nicole Taylor, a mother of three and community organizer who promises to make a strong challenge to unseat the incumbent in the redrawn precinct.
Republican incumbent Davis, who lives in Danbury with his wife, Nancy, has served three terms as a justice of the peace as well as 11 years as Danbury's alternate municipal judge. He also spent 22 years at Dow Chemical, rising to be a supervisor, and is co-owner of a family business.
The Davises have two married daughters, Stacy Davis White of Angleton, who has two children, Zachary and Zoe White, with her husband, Mike, and Lindsey Davis Smith of Danbury, who has one child, Avery Smith, with her husband, Jeffrey.
An active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Davis is the current board president of the The Women's Center of Brazoria County and chairman of Angleton Police Department Training Advisory Board. He formerly led the boards of the Angleton Emergency Medical Corps and Brazoria County Emergency Services District No. 3.
Other associations include lifetime membership in the Brazoria County Fair Association, and membership in the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, Justices of the Peace and Constables Association and Texas Justice Court Judges Association. He is active in the Angleton Shop with a Cop program and Public Safety Ministry Alliance.
Taylor characterizes herself as a devoted mother, engaged citizen and passionate community advocate. After 15 years working for one of Houston’s largest hospital systems, she transitioned to smaller nonprofits, focusing on children and youth issues, as well as housing and health care programs. Amid the Hurricane Harvey, winter storm and pandemic crises, Taylor worked on the frontline with the support of relief agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Houston Housing Authority to ensure that Brazoria County and surrounding county residents received the relief services they needed, she said.
A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, she is also a founder and executive director of a grassroots nonprofit organization that assists domestic violence and human trafficking victims throughout Texas. A native of Memphis who now lives in Brazoria County, the 43-year-old divorced mother has two boys, David and Bryce, attending Pearland ISD schools and a 21-year old-daughter, who works for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice System.
She described herself as "civically engaged and ready to serve."
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. They are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
Early voting starts Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
The winner will serve a four-year term.
QUESTION
Legislation passed by Texas requires cash bail for individuals accused of violent felonies. How do you believe that this does or does not take away from the ability to practice nuanced judgment in applying bonds and conditions?
DAVIS: This legislation does not take away a judge’s ability to set appropriate bonds as well as bond conditions.
Bail bonds are not supposed to be for punishment. They are designed to ensure the defendant's appearance in all court proceedings and ensure the public’s safety.
The Texas law concerning bail bonds and the opinion of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals (the federal appeals court for Texas) govern the procedure on how to set bail bonds for those individuals charged with crimes in Texas. The law now requires that magistrates consider the criminal history of the defendant and mandates that a Public Safety Report be written and given to a magistrate for his or her consideration in every case in which jail time is a possible punishment. This Public Safety Report contains information about the defendant, such as criminal history, employment history, residence history, financial information and other information helpful to the magistrate in setting an appropriate bail bond.
TAYLOR: It is important that we acknowledge that many courts do not adequately hold the accused accountable with the current bonding policies. Some repeat violent offenders are able to secure relatively low bonds, allowing them to be released to commit future crimes. It is time that we hold our courts and judges accountable for protecting our communities; at the same time, we have to be able to allow for due process. We must work with the legislative branch to ensure that the balance of protection under due process does not interfere with protecting the community from violent reoffenders. Accountability comes through a sentence following a conviction.
QUESTION
When presiding over local legal matters, what judicial philosophy do you practice in balancing the rule of law with common sense?
DAVIS: The Justice Court is the people’s court, so, my judicial philosophy is simple. With every case, I try to balance common sense, compassion and a good sense of humor with the law that applies in each case.
The people that appear in Justice Court are generally not attorneys and do not understand legal rules and procedures. My job is to assist the parties, within the confines of the law, at presenting their case in a way that allows myself or the jury to reach a fair verdict based on the facts and the law. My job is a lot like that of an umpire; I call the balls and strikes so the jury can make a decision.
TAYLOR: The Justice of the Peace is tasked with maintaining fairness and objectivity in daily courtroom proceedings and decision-making processes. I take this responsibility very seriously and pledge to examine each case from all possible angles, while being transparent in my judgments. Of the various judicial philosophies, I will align myself with originalism. I believe in interpreting a law by considering its original intent and considering its current applicability in our community. Because laws are not perfect and do not always result in the appropriate resolution of conflicts, I believe in the common sense application of the law. I will run a well-organized, efficient, and technologically advanced courtroom, using electronic court-date notifications, having video court hearings when possible, to reduce the wait so the citizens of Brazoria County can return to their productive lives.
QUESTION
Many jails are at capacity. What ways are there to bring justice to offenders and not let repeat offenders slip through the cracks while addressing overcrowding?
DAVIS: With regard to the jail, the job of a Justice of the Peace is to see prisoners, explain their basic legal rights and set bond. As part of that responsibility, we ask each prisoner if they have a lawyer, will be employing a lawyer, or would like a lawyer to be appointed to them for their case. If the prisoner tells us they would like a lawyer, we make sure they have the proper paperwork to obtain a court-appointed lawyer, but we do not generally appoint lawyers. That job is handled by the judges of the County Courts at Law or District Courts. After we have explained the defendant’s rights and set bail and any bail conditions, our job is basically done with regard to prisoners at the jail.
We do not set Sheriff Department policy. The sheriff is responsible for maintaining and managing the day to day operations of the county jail. We work with the sheriff, but we are two different branches of government and as such have different responsibilities. Currently, our county jail is well within capacity and that is probably because the three branches of government in Brazoria County work well together to ensure the system operates as efficiently as possible.
TAYLOR: While our laws must be enforced, our laws and sentencing guidelines cannot always deliver the appropriate resolution that provides accountability and rehabilitation. I believe in restorative justice to help prevent high recidivism rates.
Offenders often experience multiple problems, such as, health and mental health illnesses, the breakdown of family structures, and unemployment/low income. These factors can lead to difficulty reacclimating to society and accessing services to meet their basic needs. The community can benefit greatly by investing in treatment and supportive services. It benefits segments of the society who depend on many of the same services. We must take an individualized, data-driven and community-centered approach to criminal justice, analyzing what factors predict whether a person will make it to court appearances and obey the law. By ensuring that we do not unnecessarily incarcerate people who can safely function in the community, we preserve the necessary space for those whose conduct and history require stronger interventions.
In the JP Court, we play an important role in providing accountability in sentences for serious misdemeanors, but we have an equally important role for smaller charges. When people appear in court for truancy. My approach to truancy is to hold teenagers accountable for their actions by involving the community. By performing community services – working with seniors, repairing fences, etc. — they will be exposed to life skills and important conversations, communal knowledge and vast experiences. In addition, they will spend their time productively and contribute to the common good, a concept that is new and rewarding for many youngsters, and can deliver a new outlook on goals, life in general and their own futures.
My mission is to serve my community. Brazoria County needs and deserves a judge that is not only competent, but also compassionate. I am dedicated to both principles.
