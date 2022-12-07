The trial of the man accused of killing a young Angleton family is on hold while his lawyers obtain additional DNA and ballistics testing.
Robert Allen Satterfield’s trial had been scheduled to start Monday in Wharton County after several weeks of jury selection. He faces two capital murder charges in the June 2018 deaths of Maya Rivera, 24, her 28-year-old boyfriend, RayShawn Hudson, and their 5-year-old son, RayShawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr.
If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison or death.
The 13th Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi put the trial on hold Friday when it took up an appeal of decisions by 329th District Judge Randy Clapp denying defense motions concerning DNA and ballistics.
Clapp said Friday unless he was “overruled by a higher authority,” the trial would begin Monday. The appellate court’s decision prevented the case from moving forward.
“The stay will remain in place until the appellate court makes a ruling,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said Monday.
The appellate court is scheduled to receive written arguments from prosecutors by Monday and consider miscellaneous motions Dec. 15, according to its calendar. When the trial might begin depends on the appellate court.
Satterfield, 41, stands accused of shooting and killing the Angleton family then taking their bodies to a field in East Wharton County near Burr. Their skeletal remains were found in a burn pit.
The family of three went missing sometime after June 10, 2018, which was the last time Frances Rivera, Maya’s mother, saw her daughter and her family alive, The Facts reported.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department believes the family died June 13, 2018. The Rosenberg Police Department arrested Satterfield the next day on a possession of a controlled substance charge after stopping him while he drove Rivera’s car. On June 16, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported, Satterfield led Texas Rangers to property owned by his child’s grandfather, where skeletal remains believed to belong to Hudson, Rivera and Baby Ray were discovered.
The defense team argued in its appeal another man had a weapon consistent with that used in killing the Angleton family and it should be allowed to do ballistics testing on the gun.
“This is particularly necessary as Henry Floyd … has admitted he carries and owns a .38 caliber pistol,” lead defense attorney Brian Lacour said in his appeal filing. “As the Court is aware, at the present time, Counsel does not have access to a lab accredited to do the independent testing of these casings and the trial should be continued until that testing can occur with an accredited lab so that testing is admissible.”
Lacour asked the court to require Floyd to surrender the weapon so it can be tested again shell casings purported to be found in the burn pit.
“By denying this testing the Respondent (Clapp) is violating a clearly established right that Relator (Satterfield) is entitled to enjoy prior to being on trial for his very life,” Lacour wrote.
Hudson and Satterfield knew each other from spending time together in prison, Ramirez’s mother told The Facts in 2018. Hudson had been working with Satterfield to help him reconnect with his child, but her daughter wanted to distance the family from him, Frances Rivera said.
Satterfield remains in the Wharton County Jail without bond. He is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and capital murder of a person under 10 years old.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.