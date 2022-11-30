A tunnel of lights, three nighttime parades and scores of decorated trees will nurture the holiday spirit in Brazoria, Damon, Sweeny and West Columbia. Each community has unique plans to celebrate the season.
Festivities begin Friday with activities in Brazoria and West Columbia.
Janet Moser of So & Sew invited crafters to set up and sell their goodies in front of her Brazoria store.
Vendors will also be on the sidewalk in front of The Depot and The Rambling Rose Antique Store during the Holiday Open House.
Participating businesses also will have special seasonal activities from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Santa would be available Saturday for photos at So & Sew at 1018 S. Brooks St.
In West Columbia, the annual Gulf Coast CASA Giving Trees will be available for viewing and voting for best decorations from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The trees are all decorated and donated by area businesses, organizations and individuals and later donated to families sheltering children in the foster care system.
Look for the trees inside the Columbia Rosenwald School, behind the Columbia Historical Museum.
Saturday starts a flurry of activities, beginning with the Grit Fitness’ Gritty Grinch Trail 5K and Kids 1K at 6:30 a.m. at Hanson Riverside Park in West Columbia.
Runners will follow a new trail through the scenic county park over a water crossing, rolling hills and under ancient oaks.
Heritage Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave., will be the center of most of the activity for the annual Light Up the First Capitol holiday festival, sponsored by the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
The chili cook-off gets underway at 8 a.m., as does the pancake breakfast and fire truck ride with Santa hosted by Pi Lambda Sorority and held at the fire station, 314 E. Clay St.
Back at the Heritage Hall, the Holiday Market and Santa’s Workshop swing open the doors to shoppers at 10 a.m.
The ladies of the Lighthouse Church welcome hungry festivalgoers to the Holiday Bistro at 11 a.m. at Heritage Hall. Live Christmas performances begin at 1 p.m.
Nearby at the Columbia Rosenwald School, the Giving Trees can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again after the parade. The trees will be donated to families sheltering children in foster care.
The festival’s parade begins at 7 p.m. at Columbia High School. Parade entries, including the Columbia High School band members’ instruments, will be lit up.
The route winds down Highway 35 and turns onto Brazos Avenue, ending at Prosperity Bank, 510 E. Brazos Ave.
Afterward, the Zack Walther Band will perform live in the 1836 Pocket Park at 7:45 p.m. For details, visit the chamber’s Facebook page.
AFTER THE PARADE
Walk a block from the parade route to the First Baptist Church at 226 S. Broad St. to discover Christmas Under the Stars.
Pastor Ryan Lintelman shares a sweet tradition from his childhood — thousands of lights for the community to enjoy.
The Family Life Center parking lot has been transformed with lighted trees, a twinkly tunnel and a giant star atop the radio tower. Tommy Russel and the youth team will paint faces.
Children will enjoy riding in the colorful train, making S’mores at the fire pit, eating street corn and visiting the live nativity.
All activities are free, including kids’ crafts, hot chocolate and family photos.
Over in Sweeny, the Beautification Committee is sponsoring Christmas in the Park. Gather at 3 p.m. at the A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park at 108 Pecan St. Candyland Christmas includes a magical evening of entertainment, a parade at dusk, a visit from Santa, vendors and food.
LIGHT UP THE FIRST CAPITOL
The festival continues at noon Sunday at Heritage Hall. The Holiday Shopping Market and Santa’s Workshop go on until 4 p.m. The Holiday Bistro, from noon to 2 p.m., will be provided by St. John’s Masonic Lodge.
Live Christmas performances will entertain guests from 1 to 3 p.m. This will also be the last day to see the Giving Trees at the Columbia Rosenwald School.
They will be on view from 1 to 4 p.m. before being loaded onto a truck and delivered to foster families.
CHRISTMAS IN BRAZORIA
The Brazoria Chamber of Commerce celebrates the season in true holiday style Dec. 10 at the Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St.
The annual event begins at noon with entertainment throughout the day. Santa will visit the gym for photos.
The Heritage Foundation will be selling food in the cafeteria and vendors.
DAMON CHRISTMAS PARADE, FESTIVAL
The folks in Damon are hosting a parade and festival Dec. 16.
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the St. Cyril Catholic Church Pavilion festival.
Enjoy pictures with Santa, games, food, hot chocolate and vendors.
For information about the parade, call Jeff Zavala at 832-279-4656 or Dave Mace at 832-250-1824; for festival and vendor questions, call Helen Noble at 281-935-1421 or Ami Bishop George at 979-480-5066.
