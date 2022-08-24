FREEPORT — Opponents of the Kisuma filtration facility proposed adjacent to the Bridge Harbor subdivision celebrated victory.
No sooner had order been called at Monday’s special Freeport City Council meeting than Mayor Brooks Bass announced that much of the audience — many on their second or third trip to the chambers in the past month — would not get the debate they thought was coming.
As Bass lifted a stack of papers from citizens who had opted to speak before council, many carried over from the previous week when the agenda item had been quickly tabled before discussion could be held, he made an announcement.
“I need to bring to your attention an issue that has just arisen that may eliminate the reason for some of, if not all of, these particular documents,” he said. “At this particular time, Kisuma is withdrawing their request for a specific use permit to put in a magnesium filtration plant on that particular property. Therefore, the city of Freeport will not be considering approving or granting a specific use variation or variance from the zoning that rezoned it W1 with the request to zone it back to industrial. So that issue is now officially moot.”
Applause from various gallery members followed in the chamber. Bass spoke to questions from “both sides” that needed answers before reiterating Kisuma’s request had been pulled by the company.
“With that in mind, if you all want to sit here for three hours and go through all of these things,” Bass said with a shake of the papers in his hand, “I’ll leave Councilman Cain as mayor pro tem in charge and I’ll go home.”
With the tension fully evaporated from the chamber, raucous laughter followed.
“With that in mind, that is the official reaction from the city. That is an official statement,” Bass said.
Bass then iterated that he, along with City Manager Tim Kelty and a representative of Olson and Olson, which is serving as the city’s attorney following the dismissal of Chris Duncan, had spent 20 minutes speaking to Kisuma before the meeting.
Councilman Troy Brimage called for a motion to adjourn the meeting, which had been in session for less than three minutes. Bass’ request for a second resulted in a loud response from a member of the audience, who Bass told to “run for mayor.”
Further clapping, whistling and hoots came from the audience as they vacated, in a complete reversal of how they had exited the week before.
While the Bridge Harbor and Surfside residents were ecstatic at the news, the decision does add to the growing list of business ventures that have either been abandoned or driven away from Freeport in recent years.
In this case, the 13.79-acre campus was described as a $40 million facility and had proposed to hire a small, dedicated workforce. It also would have added $1.5 million to the city’s coffers on an annual basis through its purchase of water that the city already paid for through its Brazoria Water Authority contract.
Kisuma sought to allay residents’ concerns by working with the Zoning and Planning Commission to make the proposed site more eye-friendly, as well as limit traffic and noise. They also indicated there would be no hazardous chemicals at the plant.
These promises seemed to do little to curb the comments of residents who came before council to air their concerns about the lone entry point to their neighborhood and of adding another industrial site to the already visible plants of other companies. Previous employees of other plants expressed worry that dangerous practices they saw at their former workplaces in decades past could be revisited closer to home.
Kisuma’s prior presentation to the council indicated that they had spent two years of research determining that the area they sought to have rezoned was right for their needs.
In an interview conducted prior to the decision to withdraw, Marlus Ferretti, Kisuma’s chief operating officer, indicated a negative vote or delaying tactic from the council wouldn’t be “it” for the project, but said that it could effect their decisions to continue pursuing the project in Freeport.
“Then we start to have an increased risk along the way compared to other areas and the schedule gets behind,” Ferretti said.
Material they presented to the city indicated there were nine other sites in the United States and two other sites in Texas at which the company was looking.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.