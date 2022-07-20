LAKE JACKSON — City council discussed options to bring relief to small businesses via proposed grant ideas during Monday’s city council meeting.
Last month, council proposed the distribution of façade grants for businesses to motivate them to make improvements to their buildings with the city’s aid.
However, that idea might not prove to be equally beneficial for businesses and the city as previously thought.
“Talking about this grant discussion that we had, I’ve had some conversation with (City Manager Mundo) Modesto about maybe a different approach with this to simplify it,” Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said. “Instead of having people jump through hoops of going and spending dollars on a façade and getting some amount back because most of the businesses are not going to spend $1,000 on a façade to get $500 back. They’re struggling enough as it is, so one of the options is looking back.”
Roznovsky introduced a new grant idea to council that would bring relief to businesses that have accrued city-related COVID costs.
“A lot of the small businesses were shut down because of the governor for a year’s period; some were shorter, some were less. Look at what kind of city costs they had to expand during that time period without any operation going on, be it their water bill, be it their base rate, be it their dumpster and so forth.
“See what that comes up to, and that may be a number that we can work within the $200,000 that we set aside,” Roznovsky said.
The approach would make the grant process simpler for businesses. Business owners would apply for the grant stating, “I still had the business, and I was shut down for such amount of time,” Roznovsky said
Council will determine where to draw the line regarding accepting the amount of time the pandemic has shut down a business.
However, council discussed four months or more as the possible cutoff. After applying for the grant, the city would reimburse businesses for some of those costs.
The goal is to stay focused on small businesses, the mayor said. He asked the council to bring back recommendations to members that are simple and don’t require jumping through hoops.
Council has designated $200,000 to fund the small business grants once it decides which avenue to take.
However, the city still has access to $500,000 total in COVID-related funds from the $3.3 million it received to add to the grant fund if needed, Assistant City Secretary Megan Borth said.
In other business, council was presented with a request by city residents Michael and Donna Dougherty and their daughter, Bobbi Krihwan, to approve an ordinance that would limit the number of animals a residence is allowed to have within city limits.
The couple said their neighbor is housing 15 dogs in her garage adjacent to their bedroom, and the dogs are keeping them up at night.
Council listened to the complaint and addressed the issue with city code enforcement representatives and Police Chief Kibodeaux, who both said the resident with the dogs complied with codes and ordinances.
Council is hesitant to create a new ordinance based on several factors.
“If we do put a limit, though, how would you even enforce that?” Councilman Chase Blanchard said. “I mean, if she shuts the door on your face and tells you to ‘go kick rocks,’ are you gonna get a warrant to go in there and kill animals?”
Kibodeaux also stated that this is a difficult situation.
“We (the police department) can address our part of it. I can’t adjudicate,” Kibodeaux said. “Are they barking too much or not? We can’t really decide that because I don’t live right next door to them. I don’t have the same hours they do.
“And yes, I believe that’s a lot, and I wouldn’t really want to, but at that point, we kind of take ourselves out of it. The reasonable standard will be established by a judge.”
The request was thoroughly discussed, but council made no move to push a new ordinance further or to revisit the complaint at a later date.
Council also approved the hiring of Thomson Consulting Services for its disaster debris management and monitoring based on Director of Public Works employee Sabrina England’s recommendation.
The company will report the amount of debris in compliance with FEMA requirements.
Meeting those requirements will allow the city to continue to receive aid during disaster times.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.