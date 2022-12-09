The schism in the United Methodist Church over gay marriage isn’t being seen just on the state and national level.
Two Brazosport churches are going in opposite directions with the decisions on whether to remain part of the United Methodist Church, the Lake Jackson congregation choosing to keep its affiliation and the Freeport choosing to separate in favor of a more conservative branch.
Both belong to the same regional body of the United Methodist Church in Texas, and its members met Saturday in Houston for its annual conference, and 1,245 member churches voted to approve the disaffiliation. It included nearly half of the congregations in East Texas. That same day in Lubbock, the Northwest Texas Annual Conference greenlighted the exits of nearly 75 percent of the region’s congregations, the Texas Tribune reported.
The issues dividing the church as many of the same ones polarizing the nation — gay marriage, inclusivity and doctrinal alignment. The United Methodist Church’s stances on those issues has alienated many of its members, prompting their decision to break ties and join the more conservative Global Methodist Church.
That doesn’t mean all those who voted for disaffiliation will actually do so. That’s the case with First United Methodist of Lake Jackson. After a 90-day discernment period, the Lake Jackson congregation lacked enough support to sever its relationship with the Mother Church.
“During that 90-day period was a time for the church to educate itself on these two options, essentially staying with the United Methodist Church or choosing to disaffiliate joining another church such as a Global church,” said Jay Gibson, chairman of the church’s administrative board. “We had three town hall meetings that were scheduled. Everybody was invited to listen to live speakers. One speaker would speak on behalf of why you should stay with the United Methodist Church. The other speaker would say this is why you got to think about joining the Global network, but both viewpoints were there and everybody had the ability to ask questions or state their opinion.”
To disaffiliate, a two-thirds vote of the congregation is required, a threshold the Lake Jackson church didn’t achieve.
“We actually had greater than 50 percent vote to disaffiliate, but we didn’t get to the 66 or 67 percent required, so quite a few people in our congregation did want to join the other church,” Gibson said. “A lot of the folks in our congregation have been going to church in this building for the last 40 or 50 years. They’re comfortable with the United Methodist Church. They just don’t see the need to make a change.”
There’s another piece to this decision that is significant for those that choose to disaffiliate, Gibson said.
“Part of the procedure of this disaffiliation and going to Global Methodist Church. This campus, the local congregation doesn’t own. The mother church owns it, and that’s true for all the Methodist churches,” Gibson said. “Those Methodist churches that chose to disaffiliate were allowed to take their property with them. That’s a big deal.”
Ten miles down the road, First United Methodist of Freeport took the opposite position.
“There’s a lot of institutional unhealth in the UMC and there has been for a long time, and we wanted to be just making sure that we’re being faithful to the Bible, what the Bible says,” Freeport UMC Pastor Andrew Dill said. “We’re not culture warriors here, we’re very open. It’s been welcoming and loving, but it is kind of a place where it’s been put upon us and so we made a decision and that’s where we’re at.”
The idea that the church is homophobic is untrue, Dill said.
“What I do strongly disagree with is the idea that we’re the antigay church. That’s just false,” Dill said. “We have LGBT people in our church. We love them. They’re very much a part of the life of this church. And the idea that the UMC is anti-LGBT is just not true.”
The mother church abides by a Book of Discipline, but there is no statement concerning the matter of LGBTQ rights, although Gibson says the 2024 UMC global conference will address the issue.
“There is no statement on LGBTQ in fact that United Methodist or the UMC has a much more discriminating stance towards LGBTQ than we do, but it’s just something that it should have never come to this,” Dill said. “I mean, the idea that this is the reason why the denomination splits is really, really quite sad.”
Ownership of the church building played an important part in the decision of the Freeport congregation, Dill said.
“When you’re a church like ours, that has zero debt, that has paid for its property that has been around over 100 years — we’re so proud of it and it’s not right that we don’t own the property that our members pay for,” Dill said. “And so that was a large motivation for my people was well, we want to own our own property.”
The Lake Jackson church will see new leadership under the Rev. Wade Floyd, who started his pastorship at the church this week.
“We accept everyone into the church,” Floyd said. “We hold each person having sacred worth. Each and every person has that, so we don’t turn anyone away from the church.”
However, its doctrine does not currently allow same-sex marriage by a pastor in the church or homosexuals to be ordained, Floyd said.
“It’s not that we don’t love them or we don’t accept them, it’s just that we cannot do it in the church currently,” Floyd said. “And so we just seek to love them and involve them and encourage them as members.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.