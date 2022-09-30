FREEPORT — About $500,000 worth of narcotics were discovered in a detached building behind a Freeport man’s house, authorities said.
The Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force, along with the Freeport/Lake Jackson SWAT team, found what they described as a highly sophisticated hydroponic marijuana grow operation Tuesday at a property in the 900 block of CR 223, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Joel Lares said.
Investigators arrested Francisco Gararrda Garcia, 39, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams and possession of marijuana pending weight results, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
The plants had a combined street value of $450,000, according to the news release.
Officers found 321 marijuana plants spread through three rooms of the building as well as a safe filled with large plastic bags of alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax, and 19 glass jars of tetrahydrocannabinol liquid, or THC, the release states.
Overall, 18,500 pills were found, along with an estimated 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, which is being dried to get an accurate weight, the release states.
Additional charges are expected when the Brazoria County crime lab analyzes the THC and finalizes the weight of the marijuana, according to the news release.
Three vehicles were found during the investigation, including a Cadillac Escalade, a Ford Transit van and a Chevy pickup, which were all reported stolen out of Houston, authorities said.
Garcia remained in the Brazoria County jail on a combined $300,000 in bonds Thursday evening, according to online records.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.