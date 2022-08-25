LAKE JACKSON — Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth told a local business group about some of the new neighbors coming into the city before taking on the problems current downtown occupants are facing from construction.
New food businesses including Nothing Bundt Cakes, McAlister’s Deli, Marco’s Pizza, Julia’s Donuts and Grazia Italian Kitchen are working their way toward opening, Borth told Lake Jackson Business Association during its monthly meeting Wednesday at the Wurst Haus. Other pending projects include a Regal Storage expansion, Chuck E Cheese remodel, Gateway remodel, and the construction of the Harmony Park housing development on Garland Drive.
Borth provided maps and detailed the construction status on downtown, explaining the sole difference between the two maps was the projected completion of construction on West Circle Way. If the work cannot be completed by Nov. 11, which is the timeline for Map A, that part of the project will be pushed back to February instead, Borth said.
The city does not want the work on Circle Way to negatively affect the retail in that area during the holiday season. If construction falls behind, the city will make the call next month to move to Map B, Borth said.
Already it is clear the original timeline is out the window, she said.
“When they bid out this project, the contractor agreed to 365 days that had the ending Dec. 28 of this year. Clearly, that is not happening,” Borth said. “There’s no way that that’s going to happen. So as of right now, their completion date is in April. Obviously, that’s about three months behind. We don’t see them getting pushed any further than that right now.”
A new animal control facility is moving toward construction, she said. A contractor should be picked in the next month or so and it could be finished in July, though October is more realistic, Borth said.
Lake Jackson is modeling the facility after one in Atascosa County near San Antonio, both in design and its no-kill policy, Borth said. Atascosa County’s shelter is not no-kill but fewer than 10 percent of its animals are euthanized, she said.
“They have a really good policy where if they have the space or if they know an animal’s going to be able to go somewhere, they keep them for as long as needed,” she said. “So I think that’s what we’re going to try and model it after.”
The design of the shelter includes administration space, an air-conditioned area for cats and a netted open-air area for dogs, Borth said.
“So all the doors open up and you have airflow going through,” Borth said. “Obviously, down here we have mosquitoes and bugs that they don’t have up in San Antonio, so we’re gonna actually have those covered with mosquito netting. But then we have large fans. It keeps it at least 20 degrees cooler than outside when you do so. We’re gonna give it a shot, see how it goes because in order to air condition that whole area we wouldn’t have been able to afford it.”
