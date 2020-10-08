Lake Jackson ending water distribution
Lake Jackson’s point of distribution for free water will permanently close today at 7 p.m., City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
Updated: October 8, 2020 @ 3:36 am
Lake Jackson’s point of distribution for free water will permanently close today at 7 p.m., City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
