Widespread frustration with the operation of electrical service in Texas could lead to some answers as state legislators plan committee hearings next week to seek those answers from the companies and agencies involved.
“Overall, I would say the situation is totally unacceptable,” said state Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton. “No one should be camping in their house in Texas during winter. ... I think we can all agree that reliable power is critical to our modern life — it drives everything.
“Without power, we don’t have heat, our water systems go offline. We don’t have internet, our cell phone towers go offline. And we can’t get gas, we can’t get food. It’s a snowball effect. So, I think it’s totally unacceptable for the grid to have gotten into the situation it did.”
What needs to be done is to find out what went wrong and how to make sure that doesn’t happen again, he said.
“So, what I would like to know is, from (the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT), what steps did they take — if any — to ensure that the grid was properly winterized?” Vasut said. “Then, I’d like to hear from every single power-generating company what steps they took to winterize, and whether those steps worked. And if they didn’t work, why? Why did they go offline?
“Then, I think we need to hear from the transmission companies how did they go about turning off power at ERCOT’s request, and did they do it fairly and equitably? Because it seems to me that if we have a system that allows somebody’s power to go off for 48 hours, that ain’t right.”
Meetings are already set for Feb. 25. One is a joint hearing requested by Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, with legislators from the state House committees on Energy Resources and State Affairs. The hearing in the Senate is with the Senate Committee on Business and Commerce. Both events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., and it’s presently unknown exactly which representatives from what companies will appear at either hearing.
While no Brazoria County legislators are on the House committees involved, a second Senate hearing is pending, called by state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston. She chairs the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence.
“The Senate Committee on Jurisprudence is committed to investigating the legal implications of ERCOT’s and the (state Public Utility Commission)’s action, or inaction, in contributing to this catastrophe across our state,” Huffman said in a statement Thursday, announcing the pending hearing. “As critical entities to the state their legal responsibilities to the people they serve must be made crystal clear in state law.
“If there are ambiguities, inconsistencies or potential deficiencies in state law, they must be addressed immediately through legislative action. I look forward to the opportunity to ask direct questions to the leaders of these entities in a public forum, because the people of Texas deserve answers and this committee will demand them.”
The date and time of Huffman’s hearing is forthcoming — it’s meant to complement the joint House hearing.
Phelan got the ball rolling Tuesday when he asked the chairmen of the House committees involved to call hearings for next week.
“We must cut through the finger-pointing and hear directly from stakeholders about the factors that contributed to generation staying down at a time when families needed it most, what our state can do to correct these issues, and what steps regulators regulators and grid operators are taking to safeguard our electric grid,” Phelan said in a statement.
There was action by the state before the storm. The Texas Railroad Commission passed an emergency order Feb. 12 that was meant to prioritize natural gas delivery by utilities to “residences, hospitals, schools churches and other human needs customers, and to local distribution companies which serve human needs customers.” The next priority after was natural gas deliveries to electric generation facilities. The order runs through Friday.
As the crisis continued to unfold Wednesday, Gov. Gregg Abbott issued an executive order directing state natural gas producers not to export gas out of state, and instead sell it to providers within Texas. Abbott’s order runs through Sunday.
“There’s going to be a reckoning over this,” Vasut said. “I just want that reckoning to be fact- and data-driven, rather than emotional.”
