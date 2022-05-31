ANGLETON — The Brazoria County Library System encourages the community to read during the summer through the Summer Reading Challenge. Traditionally promoted to kids, in reality, it encompasses everyone.
The annual summer services were created and implemented by the county library system to help combat the “summer slide” students experience during the summer.
“There is strong evidence that shows that children who are not reading through the summer do lose some of the skills that they’ve gained over the past school year,” Children’s Services Coordinator Stephanie Williamson said. “So the programs that we offer are fun and educational. And then we also encourage all kids, no matter the age, to read.”
Each community branch of the library system does the summer programming a little differently depending on its patrons, but overall they each host programs targeted at various age groups to along with the reading challenge throughout June and July.
“There’s two parts to summer reading here at the library,” Youth Specialist Katherine Luce said. “One is we do more programming than we normally would. We have performers come in; we do more crafting. And then the other part is the Summer Reading Challenge, where you read books and keep track of time and you earn prizes.”
Many performers and educators make appearances at the libraries, teaching kids about reptiles, nature and more, completely for free. They are in addition to the year-round programs such as book clubs and story times.
Most branches will start the summer programs with the kickoff party Wednesday, offering games and activities plus the chance to register for the reading challenge.
“We have the Texas Reptiles with Ruby program that has been provided by the Texas Master Naturalist group here in Brazoria County. And that’s at every branch and we have several performers that are going to two or three or four different branches,” Williamson said. “On our website, we have a page that lists all the different programs that can be found in multiple branches. So if a parent lives in Clute, and they miss the program that’s included, and there may be one in Sweeny or West Columbia or Lake Jackson or Angleton, that they could go to and catch it. And there’s no charge ever for any of our programs.”
The annual summer reading challenge encourages all age groups to read by offering prizes through logging time. Each age group earns different prizes at different levels.
“So for children, they receive certificates and medals; they also receive a free book,” Williams said. “Teens receive their choice of different items, including a free book, and they get to choose whichever one they want. And they also get a beach towel or a phone pouch with a pop socket. So yeah, so you know, we try to choose items that the kids will want, and will encourage them to finish the program.
“And adults get the same prizes as teens this year, the beach towel or the phone couch with a pocket. And you know, everyone has different reading goals that we set. And we just encourage them to read and participate.”
As readers progress through the levels, they also receive tickets to place their name in the branch drawing with various prizes as well as the county grand prizes. Once registered at their local library all readers can log time starting June 1 through July 31, either at home through bclstx.beanstack.org/reader365 or in person at any branch.
Information is available on the county library website, bcls.lib.tx.us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.