SWEENY — The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees voted on their proposed budget and tax rate Tuesday, and they say that it is overall a slight decrease from last year.
“We are expecting a pretty significant increase in our property tax revenues because of all the property values increasing significantly from the prior year,” Chief Financial Officer Kristin Effenberger said.
“On the (maintenance and operation) side, our property values increased to $2.4 million this year from $2.1 million last year. Then on our (interest and sinking funds) side, we went to $5.1 million this year versus $4.2 million last year, so it’s a 13.3 percent increase on M&O and 21.57 percent increase on I&S, so that’s going to be a big difference from previous years,” Effenberger said.
She also noted that the average market value of homes went from $161,000 to $201,000 which marks a large increase for local residents.
She recommended a total tax rate of under $1.02 per $100 of valuation, which she says would be an overall drop of two cents from the previous year. This ended up being the figure with which the board decided to run.
The breakdown for that figure is approximately 86 cents going towards M&O with over 15 cents going towards I&S, which is the coverage of debts, such as bonds and loan agreements.
This marks the second time in three years that have seen a decrease in the tax rate, going from over $1.14 in the 2019-20 fiscal year to just over $1.03 in a significant drop for 2020-21, where it stayed for the last two years.
This proposed tax rate and budget have not been officially adopted and will still need to go through public hearings and a final vote.
The proposed budget for the general fund is currently listed at $27.6 million with almost $24 million coming from local revenue, nearly $3.5 million from the state and $385,000 from the federal government.
The proposed budgets for the child nutrition fund and debt service fund were also approved.
In other business, the board met in executive session to discuss personnel, including candidates for the spot on the board which has been vacant since the passing of Jan Reddoch. No action was taken on that front, however, the school did hire new employees, including two teachers for the elementary school and Eric Brown for the role of Director of Federal Programs and Staffing.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
