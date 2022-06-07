ANGLETON — Details over a Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputy being placed on paid leave while assigned to assist law enforcement in Uvalde will be released after an internal investigation is complete, Sheriff Bo Stallman said.
The deputy, whose name has not been released, is charged with public intoxication after an incident June 2 in his living area where he was staying in Uvalde, according to a statement by Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Ian Patin.
“This is an active internal investigation and we wanted to put it out there to let folks know that this did occur,” Stallman said. “We’re currently looking into it. Right now that information can’t be released, but after the investigation, we’ll be happy to release the details. We’re still looking into it.”
No other charges are expected, but the deputy is on paid leave pending the investigation, he said. Public intoxication is a Class C misdemeanor. It is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
The sheriff’s office is among several Brazoria County law enforcement agencies that provided officers to support those in Uvalde. It sent eight patrol deputies and two dispatchers in response to a statewide call for assistance, Patin said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
