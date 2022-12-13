CLUTE — The city could get a teen center if the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County is able to follow through on its plans.
The club is hoping to open the new center in the Temple Baptist Church building at 406 E. Main St. It would be in addition to the club’s current program in Clute Intermediate School across the street, club CEO Amber Newman said, providing a safe place for teens as well as other programs for older children.
“The gist of it is to have workforce development for our teens in the area,” Newman said. “It gives them some money and keeps them out of trouble.”
The teen center also could be used by community groups for small gatherings, she said.
“There will be an event center in the teen center that people can rent out for the weekend for baby showers, wedding receptions,” Newman said. “Our teen program would be the preferred caterers for that so that would offer them income for their program and track for the teens coming into the culinary club.”
Newman hopes to provide teens an outlet and an opportunity to do something beneficial with their time since the avenues for teens to recreate and improve themselves in Clute are limited, she said.
“Now it’s dangerous with things going on in the world, parents don’t feel safe dropping off their teens at a party that they’re not supervised in,” Newman said. “This space would be a place supervised by responsible adults and give them a different outlook and help to show them career readiness and also other paths they can go into if they don’t want to go to college.”
Clute City Council unanimously passed a resolution during its meeting Thursday pledging to assist the Boys and Girls Club in obtaining the funding to purchase and renovate the building.
“Even a small intervention in the life of a young person can help steer them to a productive future, so if you touch one life then that’s a lot,” Mayor Calvin Shiflet said.
In other business, council members approved extending the city’s agreement with the Brazoria County SPCA and cities of Freeport and Lake Jackson to house animals collected by Clute human officers in the joint shelter. The 20-year agreement was set to expire in February, and it’s an expense the city cannot handle on its own, Shiftlet said.
“None of us are at the point where we can provide the service solely by ourselves without huge, huge, cost,” he said.
The future of the agreement is uncertain as Lake Jackson is building its own intake facility and leasing the current shelter to the SPCA. Angleton has approached communities about enlarging its animal control facility and taking in animals from other cities, but that has not progressed beyond the talking stage.
Council members agreed Clute’s best option is to keep paying the roughly $85,000 a year to maintain their shelter and wait for Lake Jackson’s decision on whether it will continue to partner with its neighboring cities.
