Today
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Brazosport Center Stages presents a tale as old as time. Tickets $22 adults, $16 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Community Farmer’s Market: 9 to 11 a.m. at 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Free for all. Call 979-388-0024.
Movie In The Park: 8 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Showing “Sing 2.” Bring your chair or blanket. Concession available for purchase. Call 979-297-4533.
Murder Mystery Lock In: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St. Teens vs. Adults. Limited space. For adults and teens ages 12 to 18; permission slips required for those younger than 18. Call 979-415-2590.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free movie with food and drinks. Call 979-297-2667.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and its Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $15 plates. Call-in orders for delivery before 10 a.m. or takeout/dine in. Call 979-345-4409.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
American Legion Friday Night Dance: 7:30 to 10:45 p.m., at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. $10 per person. Live Band. Setups, beer & wine. Call Jan Smith 979-299-4440.
“Retrospective”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Featuring works by BAL member Adalia Maudlin. Runs through Aug. 6. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Saturday
Brazoria County Hurricane Preparedness Expo: 1 to 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center ballroom, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, County Judge Matt Sebesta and other officials will speak. Nonprofits and vendors also invited to attend. Free; public welcome. Email Laynee.Buckels@mail.house.gov.
Murder Mystery Lock In: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St. Teens vs. Adults. Limited space. For adults and teens ages 12 to 18; permission slips required for those younger than 18. Call 979-415-2590.
Honey Expo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free. Meet local beekeepers, raffles, honey tasting, mead tasting, kids activities, silent auction, demonstration, learn about bees and speakers. Visit www.brazoria-countybeekeepers-association.com.
Santa Anna Ball: 5:30 to 11 p.m. in the Lloyd E. Thomas Gymnasium at the Brazoria Civic Center, 205 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. Re-creation of the Santa Anna Ball of July 1832. Period dress encouraged with prize for best. Social hour with free margaritas, steak and shrimp dinner, dancing and silent auction. BYOB. Tickets $50 each; reservations required. Call Tissie Schwebel at 979-345-3335 for tickets.
Fish Fry and Raffle: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 206 N. 16th St., West Columbia. Fish plates $12. Raffle tickets $5 each or five for $20, with prizes including 50-inch TV, self-propelled mower and $100 gift card. Benefits Paradise Cemetery Association. Contact 979-864-5178 or 713-898-8193.
Gospel Musical Praise For Overcoming COVID: 6 p.m. at Words of Life Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Call 979-201-6995.
Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Saturday STEM Challenge Oil Spill: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. All supplies provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Book Club and Coloring: 3 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd, Freeport. Call 979-233-3622.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and to learn about birds migration through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Explore the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun in this humorous, children-oriented full-dome film. Admission $5 adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
Sunday
Taste and See Gathering God’s Satisfaction: 10:45 a.m. at Wesley First UMC Fellowship Hall, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Unique opportunity to hear, know and taste God’s word. Contact 979-265-2362 or wesleyfumc@sbcglobal.net.
Monday
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Crafts For Kids (Color Bombs): 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Fun Timer’s Dominos Tournament: 5 p.m. at The Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Bring your dominos or use ours. For ages 55 and older. Call 979-415-2600.
John O’Bryant Reading Magic Show: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Game Night: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Presented by Freeport Senior Citizens Commission for those 55 and older. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
Outdoor Discovery Day Camp: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily through Friday at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Indoor and outdoor games and activities. Registration at secure.rec1.com/TX/angleton-tx/catalog or call 979-849-4364.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Monte 979-848-7944.
