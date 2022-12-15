City Council is expected to set workshops for long-term city planning and the city’s budget as a new way to get a head-start on projects in the new year.
In other business, an interlocal agreement between Danbury and Angleton will also be considered. The agreement would allow Danbury access to Angleton utility employees if there is an emergency need due to the small size of the city’s department.
Council also will consider appointing Christopher Henken to the Danbury Police Department.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
FREEPORT
Derelict buildings up for discussion
The Freeport Board of Adjustments will discuss some of the buildings deemed by city officials dangerous and unsafe, and could take action on their fates.
The first is at 1002 W. Sixth St. and the second is the former Calvert’s Garage on the 300 block of South Velasco Street. Both will be subject to public hearings, when residents can weigh in on the prospect of ordering them to be condemned.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today in the council chambers at the Freeport Police building, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
FREEPORT
Event planning focus of board
The Freeport Historical Commission and Main Street Advisory Board will discuss its plans for 2023, including a Mardi Gras Festival scheduled for Feb. 18, during its meeting tonight.
Members will look to approve an event schedule and consider goals for the Main Street program in the new year. Upcoming events include History Day next month, an exhibit about slavery in Brazoria County in February for Black History Month and the first Spring Market of the year in March.
They will also discuss approval of a consistent day on which to conduct board meetings.
The meeting is 5 p.m. at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 Nat Hickey Lane.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
