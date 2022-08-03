Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
18th annual Garden Party: 11:30 a.m. at Terrace Room Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Free of charge but donations accepted. Announcing 2022 Women Building Community grant recipients. Contact Debby Soltesz at 979-848-2628 or cfbr@sbcglobal.net.
No Bummer Summer Skate Night: 6 p.m. at Krazy Sk8, 1219 Highway 332 in Clute. Presented by Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene in Lake Jackson. Skate with us at $5 per person; food available to purchase. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Shake Your Sillies Out Dance Party: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
The Tween Resin Art Craft: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 8 to 11. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Kids Wacky Wednesday Art Splatter Painting: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. Weight-loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
“Retrospective”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Featuring works by BAL member Adalia Maudlin. Runs through Aug. 6. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Thursday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds sensibly): 10 a.m. at The Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Kinder Popsicle Social: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Angleton Christian School, 976 CR 44, Angleton. Meet at the playground with other kindergarten students and enjoy a few hours of fun. Email pto.angletonchristian@gmail.com.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Friday
Blue Water Highway: 7:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Ticket purchase required. Call 979-230-3156 or email onstage@brazosport.edu.
Free Farmers Market: 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Shady Acres, 18034 CR 463, Brazoria. Trade, buy or sell your goods. Email pastorsteve@fbcshadyacres.org.
Fun With Ozobots: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Have fun coding robots with art. All supplies provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Health Brazosport in the healthy South Texas Annex building, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Free T-shirt to donors. Contact Emelda Moreno 979-285-1823 or emelda.moreno@commonspirit.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-297-3049 or www.cepclj.org.
Saturday
Dino Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Free admission. Monetary and nonperishable food donations being accepted to benefit Brazoria County Dream Center. Call 979-415-2400 or email lbernard@lakejacksontx.gov.
Family Fishing Event: 10 a.m to noon at San Luis Pass County Park, 14001 CR 257, Freeport. Bring your own fishing equipment or borrow some of ours. Complimentary lunch and bait provided. Contact Ranger Mike at 979-864-1152 or mikem@brazoira-county.com.
KidFest: 4 to 8 p.m. at 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Free and open to the public. Water slides, food, axe throwing, Ninja Warrior courses, trike racing and more. Call 979-233-0066.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was the second of three plantations developed by Abner Jackson. Originally known as “Lake Place,” the site was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free admission; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Canning 101 Workshop: 10 a.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Registration $20. Call Kimberly Mayer at 979-864-1558.
Fun, Fellowship and Food: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2013.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Age 12 to 18. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Back To School Charity Poker Tournament: 3 p.m. at Polo Lounge Social Club, 525 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Gifting eight students with loaded backpacks and Kindle tablets. $160 buy-in, optional $100 rebuys, $100 add-on at the; $5,000 prize pool guaranteed. Call Jim 979-665-1923.
