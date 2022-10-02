SURFSIDE BEACH — The community showed up as a whole to support the opening of the new Surfside Emergency Services building Saturday, enjoying good food and each others’ company.
Coordinating it to coincide with National Night Out — which officially happens Tuesday — the Surfside Police Department and EMS invited residents Saturday for food, games, live music, a silent auction and the appearance of Surfside’s mascot, Surfside Stan the Trashcan Man, all to help raise money for the departments and celebrate the new building.
“It just really helps with anything they need, if there's needed equipment, and we may not have it in the budget when they need it there's no getting around that, if we don’t have it, we don’t have it,” Tourism Director Michelle Booth said. “That's the biggest reason to have this fundraiser is to help them with any equipment and anything else they need to support us.”
The event saw about 300 people from Surfside Beach and nearby communities come out to show appreciation for what first responders do for the area.
“We definitely have a very supportive and generous community. But then we also have the surrounding communities coming out since the Surfside police and EMS support the entire island, not just Surfside, they also support beach visitors,” Booth said. “We're here to support them and serve them, so we're seeing a little bit of everybody come up.”
For a small community such as Surfside, having one another's back is very important and the amount of support for the fundraiser highlighted just how much there was in the town, especially for the police and EMS, Booth said.
There was something for everyone, with a bounce house and face painting for kids, a silent auction featuring works from local artists, beach house rentals, and items from local shops, an array of emergency vehicles on display, topping the night off with live music from Eric L. Miller and a barceque dinner upon donation.
The event painted a picture of a strong community for people like Officer Richard Urrabas and his, family who are new to the area.
“This is just so amazing. We're from Houston, so this is heartwarming to see,” said Urrabas’ wife, Shannon. “Being from Houston, we see the exact opposite, but it's friendly here and so amazing.”
With events such as this, it is not hard to see the continued camaraderie the residents have for each other as well as the first responders protecting the area.
“A community needs support and Surfside is good at that,” resident Georgia Pavey said. “Surfside is the best place in the world to live, and I won't live anyplace else.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.