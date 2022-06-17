Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. This week: Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Call 979-415-2600.
Free Movie in the Park: 8 to 10 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Showing “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” Free. Call 979-297-4533
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. 12-step program offering healing from hurts, hang ups and habits. Contact 979-297-3049 or www.cepcj.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Saturday
Juneteenth Celebration: Noon to 7 p.m. at Bates Park, 700 Bates Park Road, Angleton. Free food, cornhole tourney, music, parade and other activities. Call Ada Pierre at 832-921-1744 or Charles Johnson at 979-233-4785.
Mims Juneteenth Celebration: 1 to 6 p.m. at Mims Community Center, 4783 FM 521, Brazoria. $15 barbecue dinners. Activities include bingo, giant games, cornhole, African bead craft, music, history program and register to vote. Contact mimsjcc@gmail.com, 832-617-1542 or 832-277-3042.
Father-Daughter/Mother-Son Dance: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. $20 first couple, $5 each additional person. Free photo opportunity and snacks for purchase. Music by DJ Herman Medina. Tickets for sale in advance and at the door. Call Michelle Medina at 979-481-7160.
Juneteenth Special Event: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. “The Learner’s Creed: The Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell Story, 93 Years of Living a Blessed Life, A Memoir” book launch celebration and reading with Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell (via Zoom) and Dr. Craig T. Follins. Call 979-864-1519.
Sweeny Community Library Reopening Celebration: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Branch Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Door prizes, scavenger hunt and special displays. Call 979-548-2567.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazoria Teen Crafts: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Treasure Hunt: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Adult Book Club and Coloring: 3 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd, Freeport. Call 979-233-3622.
Brazoria Scavenger Hunt: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Saturday STEM Challenge Cartesian Divers: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. All supplies provided. Limited space. Call 979-415-2590.
Family movie: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Showing “Encanto.” Call 979-548-2567.
BCFA Lil’ Wranglers Mutton Bustin’: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, $35 entry fee, 4-8 years old, 60 inches and under. Call 979-849-6416 or register at bcfa.org.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and to learn about bird migration in the Brazosport area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Location TBA. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mims Community Center, 4283 FM 521, Brazoria. Call Ruby Johnson at 979-482-0612.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
