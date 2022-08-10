ANGLETON — Personnel costs are the main force behind a roughly $7 million increase in Angleton ISD’s proposed 2022-23 budget, officials said.
At Monday’s budget workshop for the district, board members were presented with an increased budget plan and a proposed lower tax rate.
“Our current taxes have increased quite a bit from property values increasing, but did you see the state rate funding actually went down a little bit,” Finance Director Connie Cox said.
The district’s proposed tax rate is 1.22 cents per $100 of taxable value, which is a decrease from the current year’s 1.26 cents.
“There is a maximum tax rate that the state calculates. We have a worksheet and we plug in what out values are and it tells us our maximum compressed tax rate,” Cox said. “This year it went down 1.74 cents and will bring our overall tax rate down.”
The board is going to recommend at its next meeting to drop the interest and sinking tax rate by two cents instead of keeping it the same, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
The district is looking at a $76.06 million budget, about $7 million more than this year’s spending, much of it in personnel costs, according to the presentation Monday.
“Payroll increased by about $5 million and that was because of the retention bonuses and a 4 percent raise to all of our employees, so that’s a good chunk of that increase,” Cox said.
Properties values the district increased to $5.39 billion from this year’s $4.66 billion, a 15.6 percent increase.
“The property value in the district has increased that much. I think property value throughout the state is going up, plus we got new homes being built, so that’s going to drive property values up,” Edwards said. “As more homes come, that will increase their property values. It’s not really the value of the properties going up. It’s just more properties which makes our income from the property rate increase.”
The district is calculating an average daily attendance of about 94 percent, which is how its state funding will be determined. If the district could get up to 96 percent attendance in the next year, it would get an additional $1.3 million, Edwards said.
“We took this year’s enrollment, which is about 6,750, and with the survey we did, and predicted a 1 percent growth from last year to this year,” Edwards said.
That would put the district’s enrollment at 6,808 students in 2022-23.
“The growth model we looked at was conservative,” Edwards said. “What’s most likely going to happen for the foreseeable future (property tax) is going to continue to go up, so what most likely will happen is that we’ll continue dropping that I&S tax rate for the next several years. We’re going to drop it two cents this year and keep it that way for about 10 years, but we’re hoping to drop it year after year.”
The two-cent tax reduction will allow the school to look at $200 million in bonds for future projects without having to increase the tax rate, Edwards said.
Potential bond projects include the addition of a seventh elementary school for $50 million, a second junior high for $90 million, additional safety and security measures across the district for $18.25 million and elementary school improvements for $12 million.
This includes renovations for an old middle school, turning the indoor aquatic facility into a staff and facility gym for $9 million, as well as new furniture at $9.5 million and contingencies at $7.75 million.
“The community felt we needed to tackle enrollment issues so the goal was to build a seventh elementary school and a second junior high to reduce the number of kids in our schools,” Edwards said.
The board is expected to take up the proposed bond during its meeting next week.
