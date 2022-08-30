Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Chocolate Bay Public Zoom Meeting: 4 to 6 p.m. For residents and stakeholders living near or impacted by the Chocolate Bay watershed to discuss water quality issues. Hosted by Houston-Galveston Area Council. Registration needed at us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMudumorT8rH9fibA0OwQwd2vyi8sO_lOdO. Call Steven Johnston at 832-681-2579.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Art League Studio, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Monthly tuition: $60 for BAL members, $75 for non-members. Come learn about watercolor landscapes and seascapes from this award-winning artist Robert Ruhmann. Call 979-265-7661.
Elizabethan Madrigal Auditions: 7 p.m. at 400 College Drive, Clute. Actors, singers, dancers and instrumentalists are needed to fill a wide range of roles. Auditions are open to ages 9 and older. Audition sides are available in The Center Administrative Office. Call 979-265-7661.
To Worlds Beyond-Journey through the Solar System: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $5 admission. Call 979-265-7661.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 1310 Elm St., Sweeny. Contact Christi Wesley 979-491-8100 or cwesley@sweenyisd.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Coffee with CASA: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Learn about volunteering with CASA to advocate for children in the foster care and court system. RSVP at 979-308-4576 or admin@casa-mw.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. Weight-loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Storm Preparedness Insight: 10:30 a.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3366.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Thursday
Brazoria Book Club: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. 15 student class size. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Fun Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Cup of Tea Houston. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
American Legion Post Monthly Meeting: 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. New members are welcome. Call Raymond Smith at 979-299-2107.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Blood Drive: 3 to 7:30 p.m. 601 S. Market St., Brazoria. Contact Dennis Payne 979-799-2064 or dennis@btel.com.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood Drive: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Appraisal District, 500 N. Chenango St. Angleton. Contact Tammy Dirba at 979-849-7792, Ext. 240, or tdirba@brazoriacad.org.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Friday
Concert In The Park: 7 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Featuring Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. Bring lawn chairs for live music, food trucks and fun. Call 979-849-4364.
Mollie B And Squeezebox Dance: 6 to 10 p.m. at West Brazos Columbus Club Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. $25 tickets, silent auction, food and snacks, and BYOB. Contact Lisa Greak at 979-215-0109, Tammy McGaughey 9at 79-665-7790 or greakett@sbcglobal.net.
