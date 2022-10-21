Brazoria County will have a new district clerk next year, with voters choosing between a frequent candidate and a political newcomer.
The winner between Iowa Colony City Councilman Arnetta Murray, the Democratic nominee, and Brazoria County Clerk’s office member Cassandra Tigner, who won the Republican runoff to represent her party, will replace Donna Starkey in the position.
Starkey, a longtime municipal judge, stepped into the role in September 2021 when Rhonda Barchak resigned amid an investigation into how she handled jury assignments.
Murray, 56, is a graduate of LeTourneau University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management and also has a master’s degree in education from Concordia University.
Murray, a Houston native, has been a resident of Sterling Lakes at Iowa Colony for about a decade and a half.
In 2019, Mayor Michael Byrum-Bratsen of Iowa Colony and Council appointed Murray to Position 2. Residents twice have voted to keep her in that seat, including when she ran unopposed in May.
She is the mother of five grown children, she said, and she is divorced. Previous offices she sought include County Commissioner Precinct 4 and Alvin ISD school board.
Murray volunteers weekly at the Houston Food Bank, is the secretary for Hermann Park Rotary Club, a special education advocate and a member of the NAACP. She served on several panels talking about race relations and implementing compassion for law enforcement, she said, also marching in many peaceful protests to ensure equality for all.
Tigner, 34, was born and raised in Angleton and is married to Williams Tigner, an attorney in Angleton. They have two children, son Jayden and daughter Cadence. The family attends Community Baptist Church in Danbury.
She has worked eight years in the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office, where she is a supervisor, part of her 15 years of administrative experience, eight years courtroom experience, six years in financial institutions experience and six years of human resource management.
Tigner is involved as an ambassador for the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber, a member of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce, member of the Angleton Republican Women’s Club, member of the Brazosport Republican Women’s club, member of Pearland Area Republican Club, and member of the West Pearland Republican Women’s’ Club. She also coached youth baseball and soccer clubs in Angleton.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. They are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
Early voting starts Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
The winner will serve a four-year term.
QUESTION
Since taking over the district clerk’s office, Donna Starkey has made a number of changes to enhance the randomness of jury selection. What is your assessment of these changes, and what more do you think needs to be done?
MURRAY: We all know about the issues in Brazoria County, and honestly, I feel the citizens of Brazoria County should raise their voices. Moving forward, Starkey has done an amazing job. An electronic jury system has been put in place under Starkey’s direction. The District Clerk is a recorder and support for the District Attorney’s office. A major duty of the District Clerk’s office is to ensure jury selection is implemented fairly, and thanks to Starkey, an electronic jury selection instrument is in place.
TIGNER: That was a great move on Donna’s part to utilize and enhance the existing software. Starkey and her staff have done a wonderful job implementing the new changes and jumping into action so quickly. The features I find impressive are, once you receive your summons, you can log in and fill out any required questionnaire before arriving the morning of. With the information provided by the juror, you can get text messages and email reminders when you have jury duty, reschedule online for those unexpected life events and receive messages about cancelation or date changes. From the clerk’s perspective, automated summons requests printed and mailed will help cut down on undelivered summons. I am very excited and look forward to learning more about the jury process when elected.
QUESTION
Before the controversy over the election process, few people knew exactly what the District Clerk’s Office did. How would you explain it to them?
MURRAY: As an educator and elected official, training is vital. I know that the clerks would have to maintain training requirements, and I would ensure additional training would be added because I would want the Brazoria County District Clerk’s office to be the best in the world. Of course, I would research to ensure training hours are kept and verified and in compliance with the State’s mandate.
TIGNER: For starters, the District Clerk’s Office is not affiliated with elections. The County Clerk’s Office is who handles elections and voter registration along with six other departments. The Brazoria County District Clerk’s Office is the “Custodian of The Records” for the district courts. There are currently five district courts, and three of the five courts will have new judges coming with this election. The District Clerk’s Office handles felony cases, divorces, attorney general, civil cases and jury summons.
QUESTION
In the Texas Rangers report, problems with training came up frequently. What programs would you implement to ensure proper training by staff members?
MURRAY: As the District Clerk, I would ensure accountability, transparency and education would be the staple. I think it’s time for those holding office to have degrees and experience. No more promoting friends; it’s time to look deeper. Brazoria County deserves the best, the brightest and be upstanding without the negative limelight.
TIGNER: Luckily, most of our training is provided to us through Tyler Technology at the click of a button. Tyler U and Community, which is our training site, is where the clerks can go to access more than 1,500 classes and 200 courses.
We can also utilize our resources by reaching out to different counties, such as Galveston County, and asking how they perform a certain feature we may need. In addition to accessing classes/courses and utilizing our strong rapport with neighboring counties, we need to assess the knowledge of our current clerks and merge all of the information together. Why reinvent the wheel when simple modifications could be made? I am not of the mindset, just because we’ve done it this way for years doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the most efficient way. I am always open to new ideas on how to execute a smoother plan.
