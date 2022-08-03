LAKE JACKSON — A proposal to increase fees and eliminate the residential rate to rent the Lake Jackson Civic Center and other city facilities received pushback from City Council members.
The changes would cover rental fees for the Civic Center, South Parking Place and Jasmine Hall, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Phillips during Monday’s council meeting.
“Due to most of our rentals, at least with the Civic Center and all those, a lot of them are non-resident already; just about half of them are. Another 24 percent are with nonprofit and 21 percent are resident,” Phillips said. “So staff is recommending that we eliminate the residential rate and just leave it as a flat fee of what the non-residential rate is currently.”
Dropping from three fee tiers to two — a flat fee and a discounted rate for nonprofits — would cost residents an extra $2 per hour. That might not seem like a lot, Councilwoman Rhonda Seth said, but adds up and forces residents to bear the brunt of the increase.
Councilman Chase Blanchard asked why the city needed to make the change at all.
Council and Phillips agreed the rates for the facilities are competitive and could even be too low for the cost of operation, but most of the funding for the facility already comes from other sources, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
If the city does not increase fees now, even steeper increases will be need down the line, Phillips said.
“It’s very reasonable for most people,” Seth said of the current rental rates. “I’m not opposed personally to residents paying a little bit more because I hear what he’s saying. But not just the rest of it.”
The consensus of council was to retain the three tiers and come back at a future meeting to proposed higher rental fees.
In other business, the Brazoria Water Authority is requesting an increase of about $2.7 million for the next fiscal year, with more than half — $1.5 million — needed to cover the higher cost of chemicals, Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said. The remainder will be used for payroll and benefits, maintenance and administrative expenses along with storage, power and lab costs.
City Engineer Sal Aguirre gave a downtown construction update, reporting that 50 percent of the work on Phase 3 is complete and there should not be any other major hits to the contingency budget.
Council also approved setting a public budget hearing for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
“I know everybody’s familiar but now it’s a chance to officially have a public hearing,” Mundo said. “They can come. It has been posted on the website and advertised and a copy at the library for anybody to read.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.