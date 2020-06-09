FREEPORT
The mission of uniting Freeport residents was a small victory achieved in the fight against racism and police brutality, officials said.
After a near-mile walk from Brazosport High School to the Freeport Police Department, hundreds of attendees raised their fists in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck.
Floyd died following the May 25 encounter, which sparked national protests and riots.
“If your arm hurts, think of George Floyd’s neck,” New Jerusalem Baptist Pastor Donnell Johnson said to the crowd.
Johnson stood side by side with educators, clergymen, elected officials and police officers. Seeing his community arrive in droves was a beautiful sight, he said.
“That was exactly the goal that we intended,” Johnson said. “We wanted to see diversity. We wanted to see black people and all different denominations and all different races to work together.”
Community members like Marcus Lincoln were also proud to attend the event and come together for change.
“I love it that we all came out to support one another,” Lincoln said. “United we stand, divided we fall. When Jesus died, he died for all of us.”
Supporters including Chad Poe passed out water bottles along the route.
“There is a lot of unrest right now,” Poe said. “I wanted to come and support them. As Christians, we feel it’s our duty. This is something Christians should care about.”
Johnson denounced anyone threatening law enforcement and asked the officers to stand up if their colleagues oppress others.
“I don’t think all cops are bad, just like all black people aren’t thugs,” Johnson said. “However, we need the good cops to take a stand. We saw that here today with the chief and the city of Freeport; they took a stand.”
The world needs officers who are not afraid to tell their coworkers when wrongdoings are taking place, Johnson said.
“If one officer would’ve stood up for George Floyd, he still would’ve been alive,” Johnson said. “Not negating anything he did, but if one officer said ‘hey, that’s enough, he is already in cuffs,’ then he would still be alive and that’s what we are fighting for.”
Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey, the police department and Johnson agreed to prevent and eradicate any similar issues.
“What happened in Minneapolis, it won’t happen here,” Johnson said. “We aren’t going to put up with it and we won’t tolerate it. Racism and all of the systemic injustices have no place here in Brazoria County.”
With violence, rioting and looting publicized, Johnson was pleased to show a different side to a demonstration.
“With all the negativity going on right now, this bit of positivity for our city is what we needed,” the pastor said. “Our African-American community right now is hurting, you know. So this was just a breath of fresh air to know in this city we all stand together and we all fight together.”
Mayor Brooks Bass supports peaceful protests and hopes residents continue to make their voices heard, Bass said.
“We aren’t individuals; we are Americans fighting against racism,” he said. “We have the right to march and assemble. We have the right to be mad as hell. Black lives do matter.”
Johnson applauded the leaders like Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey who showed up, but expressed disappointment for the representatives not present.
“We got to look real hard at where they are,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to say that they were racist or they don’t agree with Black Lives Matter because they could have their own reasons of why they aren’t here. But I will say that we need to look to see if they are in a position to where they aren’t helping us or in a position to where we need to change.”
Johnson further praised Freeport’s elected officials but asked voters to go the polls if they are unhappy with current leaders.
Johnson intends to host a town hall meeting where multiple police chiefs, constables and the community to continue to educate and unite his community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.