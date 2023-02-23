ANGLETON
The smudge on people’s foreheads Wednesday wasn’t dirt, but a symbol of a soul ready to be cleansed.
Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer, fasting and almsgiving observed by Roman Catholics and adherents of other Christian faiths, including Methodists, Lutherans and United Protestants. The 40 days symbolizes the time Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert and being tempted by Satan, according to the New Testament of the Bible.
Church members appear on the holy day of obligation to receive black ashes in the form of a cross on their foreheads. While placing the cross, ministers say, “Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
“The classic explanation of it is, you came from and will return to with nothing,” said John Wilbeck, an active member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton. “It’s a time to straighten out your lives and not pay so much attention to the problems of life and materialism, particularly in this country. Materialism very much grabs our lives and (we need) to return to things of the spirit. In other words, things that please God and not man. It’s a time for cleansing the soul.”
Father Khoi Le, pastor of Most Holy Trinity, said Lent is a time for giving things up, self-denial and abstinence.
“Normally fasting would be a time for you to give up alcohol and tobacco,” Wilbeck said. “I don’t do that anyways, so I don’t give those things up. When you talk about fasting, you’re talking about food and particularly certain types of food, the things that you love.”
Juan Garcia, 21, decided to abstain from alcohol since he’s young and wants to slow down on drinking. He went to Ash Wednesday Mass alone, which is unusual for him, he said.
“It was my first time. It was unique; everybody is busy. I got my brothers and sisters in school and mom and dad working,” the Angleton resident said. “I got really emotional in there by myself. I never felt this emotional. Whenever I started praying in there by myself, it felt different. I’ve never gotten this emotional in Mass before. It’s pretty special, I think.”
The importance of surrendering things one enjoys for Lent is to put hope and reliance on Christ instead of worldly things, said Joel Adimathra, the church’s music director.
“It’s a sign of sacrifice and a way to develop your self discipline,” he said. “Temptation usually comes from our vices. A lot of the time. if we’re not disciplined, we kind of give in to temptation. It helps us become closer to God, prioritize God and put God in the center of our minds and lives.”
Le’s homily focused on the idea humans aren’t here forever. Even though we are spiritual beings, we have a temporal body that will not last. While on this Earth, rather than focusing on ourselves, we must focus on God because he’s everlasting, Adimathra said.
“When we give up something, there’s usually a greater good and that greater good is God,” he said. “There’s freedom in that, because we’re not beholden to junk food, different kinds of addiction and different kinds of vices.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.