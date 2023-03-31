ANGLETON — Progress is still being made toward finalizing a development agreement for the Ashland Development, attorneys told Angleton City Council in an update on the project, but more needs to be done before a contract will be ready for review.
The holdup seems to be with the housing restrictions and county guidelines, seeing as the development is just inside the county line, Municipal Utility District attorney Richard Mueller said. The Housing Product Restrictions, the parks master plan and the road standards, both for the city and county, remain issues for the project, he said.
It is expected the project will take roughly four to six years to complete and employ a similar approach to the Austin Colony development.
The mixed-use development off Highway 288 at FM 521 north of FM 523 will cover more than 870 acres just outside city limits and include a maximum of 2,487 homes, according to preliminary plans presented to the city. Of those homes, no more than half will be on 50-foot lots — the smallest proposed.
Space on the property also is set aside for an elementary and junior high school campus, more than 243 acres for parks, recreation and open space, and about 8 acres for commercial development.
In addition to the development agreement city officials discussed the possibility of placing two police officers on patrol once the planned unit development is complete.
In other business, a discussion on the future expansion of the Harris Reservoir gave some insight into the new use of the facility. The expansion will be used to mitigate drought instead of the long sought-after recreational use.
Community members were hopeful that this new expansion might mean they would be able to pull their boats and water toys out of retirement for some recreational use, but that won’t be the case.
The project isn’t moving fast by any means, Brazosport Water Authority Board Director Morris Massengill said.
Dow Chemical and the BWA have formed a non-profit corporation that will present an opportunity for BWA to own part of the reservoir and seek opportunities for funding, he said.
Mayor Jason Perez doesn’t think the expansion will be well received by the community, he said.
“We know our residents well enough, they’re always going to say no, but we need to be able to either defend or not defend, go with or go without with the BWA expansion,” Perez said.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.