ANGLETON — Council members remained concerned about how the Ashland Development Section 2 could affect drainage, and that is one of the main barriers to an agreement to move the project forward, officials said.
Otis Spriggs, director of development services and city planner, told council during its meeting last week progress is being made toward finalizing an agreement with Ashland’s developers, but more needs to be done before it’s ready for council’s review.
The mixed-use development off Highway 288 at FM 521 north of FM 523 will cover more than 870 acres just outside city limits and include a maximum of 2,487 homes. It will add a projected $750 million to $1 billion in added tax value to the city, officials said.
Section 2 incorporates just under 19 acres and includes 86 lots, according to meeting documents.
The revised plats presented April 11 addressed concerns raised by the planning commission, but Mayor Pro Tem John Wright still isn’t sure how the new design would fit into the existing drainage and watershed. They include the Ashland Utility Reserve, which will house two water reserves in a single block near CR 32 for utility purposes, like sewer and water.
Wright said drainage continues to be a holdup in the approval of the development agreement because the new neighborhood is outside of the city limits and drainage district.
“It seems like again, I’m being asked to make a decision that is a little ambiguous at this time,” he said.
Mega Planning and Design representative Caitlin King said they still have to go through all the permitting to fully give an update, but that it is in the works with developers and engineers.
Housing restrictions and county guidelines are also proving to be difficult for developers.
“All plots and plans still have to go through the drainage analysis and drainage reports and get all permitting,” she said. “We submitted our concept plan; it was with the preliminary drainage act analysis.”
Councilman Cecil Booth made it clear even though the development will fall outside Angleton Drainage District boundaries, it is still well within the jurisdiction of Brazoria County and should be designed as such.
“If both entities adhere to the drainage criteria manual of Brazoria County, everybody is just using the same book to design by,” he said.
Everyone but Councilman Travis Townsend approved the motion to grant the preliminary plat for the Ashland Utility Reserve.
In other business, council rejected the final plat for Riverwood Ranch Section 3 on a 3-2 vote, citing the Planning and Zoning Commission, which found it lacked enough information and evidence on the proposed plat and its drainage issues.
