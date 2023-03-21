ANGLETON — Progress is being made toward finalizing a development agreement for the Ashland Development, city officials told council in an update on the project, but more needs to be done before a contract will be ready for review.
It is expected the project will take roughly four to six years to complete and employ a similar approach to the Austin Colony develop-ment.
The mixed-use develop-ment off Highway 288 at FM 521 north of FM 523 will cover more than 870 acres just outside city limits and include a maximum of 2,487 homes. It will add a projected $750 million to $1 billion in added tax value to the city, officials said.
The subdivision will include 10.4 acres for city park use, a 1.5-acre fire department, and a 2.8-acre water treatment plant.
“Most of the infrastructure in this subdivision is going to be designed and constructed according to the Angleton standards,” Councilman Cecil Booth said while commenting on the amenities and dedication of the park to the city.
Council also discussed a request to place a traffic light at CR 44 (Anchor Road) and Enchanting Oaks Drive to control traffic from the Heritage Oaks Subdivision and Lakeside Park.
Council took no action but will consider a traffic study to determine whether one is warranted. However, Councilwoman Christiene Daniel said she knows the families and staff at nearby Angleton Christian School opposed the idea.
They are “pretty much an overwhelming no. They do not want a light there,” Daniel said.
In other business, the repair of substandard houses at 320 W. Peach St. and 1124 N. Arcola St. were given a six-month timeframe to bring the homes up to code.
The city also approved renaming two water treatment facilities. The treatment plant’s lab will now be the Flores Wastewater Laboratory after long-time city employee and chief operator Olga Flores.
The new Municipal Operations Center will be known as the King Municipal Operations Center after David Lee King, who spent 44 years as a city employee before retiring in 2016.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
