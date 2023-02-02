LAKE JACKSON — A fire call came too close to home for Lake Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Jason McCain.
At about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 call reported heavy smoke from the roof of a home in the 200 block of Arrowhead Street.
McCain, who lives in a neighboring house, arrived at the fire within two minutes of the call, Fire Chief Tyler Harper said.
“I heard the address, came outside and saw the smoke. I did what we call a 360 walk around outside to see what I could see outside. There was smoke coming from the area of one of the chimneys,” McCain said.
He next made sure his neighbors were safe, he said.
“I came around front and called their names. They’re my neighbors so I know them. I called their names. No one answered,” McCain said. “Their dog was sitting in the front window. I went and got my tools, broke the glass, opened the door, went and got the dog out, gave him to a neighbor I know and then went back in to see if I could locate the source.”
McCain evaluated the situation and determined the house safe to enter, he said.
The homeowners were not home at the time, but neighbors said they noticed the black smoke and called to tell them their house was on fire.
“The fire was located around the fireplace,” Harper said. “The pet was removed from the house with no damage other than the fireplace area. There are no injuries of homeowners, firefighters or animals at this time.”
A total of 23 first responders were on the scene, including those from the Lake Jackson and Richwood fire departments, Lake Jackson EMS and Lake Jackson Police Department, Harper said.
