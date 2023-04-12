Go back in time to 1920s Florida to when cigars were still hand rolled and watch a story unfold that can only be described as simply human.
“Anna in the Tropics” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 500 College Blvd, Clute.
The story focuses on a family of Cuban Americans who own and operate a cigar factory and begin to struggle with themselves and their traditions with the introduction of the factory’s new lector.
“Before the industry moved us toward loud machines, they would hire someone to come and read to the workers while they were doing these tasks,” director Bobby Britton said. “So the workers would sit and they would be rolling or bunching or whatever their job was, and the lector would be reading classic literature to them.”
After his introduction, the new lector, Juan Julian, becomes the catalyst for tumultuous changes among the family as he reads Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina.”
“All of the characters in the family relate to characters from the story,” Britton said. “They each take a different motivation or different meaning, and they all start to make really bold new life choices based on the story and the stories start to parallel.”
As each character finds themselves in the story, most of them battle with new ideas of the lives they should live and how they can make their lives better.
“I think that the way I portray the character is that while she’s listening to Juan Julian reading the novel, it is hitting her,” Victoria Webb who plays Conchita said. “She, in my opinion, is Anna because she has a husband, but there is a distance between her and her husband and she has lost herself. Throughout the play she is trying to win her husband back and prove that she is a woman worth being loved. Each character has either been hurt by someone they love, or they are searching for love, or trying to just love their life.”
Tradition is a large piece of the show, which is the foundation of the factory, but because the world is changing —as is the process of cigar making— they find themselves clinging to the old traditions, even the catalyst himself, Juan Julian.
“He’s really just trying to make it in the world, same as everybody else, but because of the time period and his job, it’s going out of style,” said Dustin Cordoba who plays Juan Julian.
Tradition is a large part of the show with authenticity seemingly crucial and a necessity to bringing the show to life. Props in the show are authentic with extensive costumes, fake cigars, and even a live rooster, all working to bring the show to life. The combination of props and cast worked together to ensure the show was portrayed correctly.
“The story is about a family of Cuban Americans in the 1920s, which I as a white man it’s not anything that I have the authority to be the storyteller for,” Britton said. “This cast has been so willing to share their cultural backgrounds and their knowledge in a helpful way, whether it be a pronunciation of a word that’s in Spanish or culturally how this situation would have been handled. It’s been so collaborative.”
“Anna in the Tropics” is the first play that ever won the Pulitzer Prize for a drama without the critics seeing the production first, winning the award solely through the script.
“One of the things the cast members have talked about is the writing of the story. It’s just so beautifully done, there is not a single word in the script that is there on accident,” Britton said.
The cast thinks the audience will walk away from the show thinking about the powerful moments and striking script, and how truly human the story is with no lesson to be learned, they said.
“It’s human,” said Makayah Rees, who plays Marela. “There’s a lot of language in the show that is kind of elevated, almost like a Shakespearean level, but at the same time the show really tells all of these people’s stories and there’s not necessarily a grand moral, or something like a musical or an older play. It just tells a story of something that might have happened, and the ending is just what it is.”
“Anna in the Tropics” opens Friday and will run for two weekends in the Dow Arena Theater. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for students and $22 for adults and are available online at bfcas.org, by phone at 979-265-7661, or in person during regular business hours. It is to be noted that the show contains gun violence, implied assault, and murder, as well as choreographed intimacy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.