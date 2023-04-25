CLUTE — Voting has officially begun in Brazoria County and while many candidates are up for offices this year in the May election, one bit of business that can sometimes fall behind in the public’s consciousness are the ballot questions.
These city-specific questions are a combination of publicly driven policy changes, civic organization and municipal house cleaning. An example is Clute’s many ballot questions, a result of the city’s biannual charter review.
“Every other year, we have a charter review committee that’s appointed by council and then they go through the charter to see what’s needed to be updated, deleted or changed,” Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said.
Some of those amendments are simply updates to cover the city in the face of the state government’s most recent legislation, like Amendment A, which would simply rewrite any local laws rendered outdated by the state legislature.
Others, like Amendment B, would actually change the city’s rules. In this case, the change would put the city’s mayor under the same attendance requirements as the rest of council. Amendment C would allow two council members acting in tandem the power to call a special meeting.
Another item would change the Planning and Zoning Commission’s rules to only require meetings every quarter as a way of eliminating them when there simply isn’t any business to discuss.
There are eight amendments in all, including Amendment H, which would update the charter language pertaining to property development to read that the city will assist “to the extent required under State Law.” The way the charter now reads could be taken advantage of in ways that the authors did not intend, Snipes said.
“The current language says that the city should cooperate in every manner possible, which opens the door to all kinds of weirdness,” he said.
LAKE JACKSON
Lake Jackson has seen residents hopping mad over the last year over the topic of not allowing rabbits to be kept on private property in the city. They have been previously lumped in with other domesticated animals as “livestock.” However, a number of city residents have raised a ruckus, especially those who want to keep the popular pets, some for competitive purposes, such as showing with the FFA or 4-H clubs.
With the City Council not willing to budge on the matter, enterprising citizens have gone out to get the question on the ballot. They’re want to remove the rabbits from the city’s charter and allow for them to be kept, albeit in a manner that does not allow the breeding, selling or slaughter of the bunnies.
FREEPORT
The City Council and Brazosport ISD have been in talks for months regarding an exchange of properties that both agree could be beneficial.
The district would like to own the baseball and softball facilities to the east of Brazosport High School and the nearly 15 acres they sit on, which they rent from the city. The district has expressed they are wary about using the money from a successful $267 million bond measure to update and upgrade them without having the deed to the property.
In exchange, they’ve offered the city the ground that holds the defunct OA Fleming Elementary School. They’ve also offered additional acreage of about nine blocks which the city has expressed a desire to possibly turn into housing. If they did so, it could accommodate about 160 residential properties. If the city decided to keep a soccer complex on the grounds, there would be room for about 128 properties.
The city is also working to get permission for the deal through the state legislature, but Mayor Brooks Bass called the ballot measure a “belt and suspenders” approach to make sure the city completely clears any possible legal hurdles towards the land swap.
SWEENY
A tax measure is on the ballot in Sweeny, but not one that would change the amount of taxes people pay.
Instead, it would take one-eighth of a cent in sales tax and apply it to a crime control prevention district. This organization, which would be made up of a permanent board if passed, would then use that money to further policing in Sweeny. The district’s announced aim to replace equipment, some of it well past its prime, though the fund’s use could conceivably be more flexible.
“That would be anything that they say could help them fight crime. The whole purpose behind it is to control crime or prevent it,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
Currently, the full allotment of one-half cent is used to fund the city’s Economic Development Corporation. Should the measure pass, those funds would be divided between the two entities with the EDC losing some of its funding, though continuing to collect the lion’s share of the taxes.
“At the inception of the possible CCPD, they would work with the chief to comprise an annual budget,” Koskiniemi said. “It’s basically treated as its own department.”
EARLY VOTING
Meanwhile, voters are preparing to head to the polls, with many of them likely arriving before the actual May 6 election date.
Early voting started Monday and will continue through April 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., then on April 29 and May 1-2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where to vote depends on where you’re from, with many communities offering the service.
Angleton will being hosting their voting at the East Annex, 1524 E Mulberry. Manvel will be holding theirs at the North Annex, 7313 Corporate Drive.
Brazoria, Freeport and Lake Jackson will be hosted in their Brazoria County library branches, 620 S Brooks, 410 Brazosport Boulevard and 250 Circle Way, respectively.
Sweeny is using their Community Center at 205 W Ashley Wilson Road and West Columbia will be set up in the Precinct 4 Building #2 at 121 N Tenth St.
More information can be found at the Brazoria County Clerk’s website: brazoriacountyclerktx.gov.
